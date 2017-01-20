-
Book Review: ‘5 Poppin 6 Droppin’ – True Crime from King Ray Raven'5 Poppin' 6 Droppin' by King Ray Raven is a well researched look at the history of contemporary inner city gangs in the United States. Read More »
Book Review: ‘Dreaming Sophia’ by Melissa Muldoon
Book Review: ‘Family Illusions’ by Bess George
Book Review: ‘Crunch Time: How to be Your Best When It Matters Most,’ by Rick Peterson and Judd Hoekstra
Book review: ‘The Man Behind the Curtain’ by Ron Elgin
MLB Hall of Fame Inductees – Is The Steroid Era Slowly Being Forgotten and Forgiven?At this point it seems the Baseball Writers’ Association of America is starting to either forget or even forgive players from the so-called Steroid Era. Read More »
Five Travel Tips for Vacationing in Australia
Zoe Saldana Bites the Hand that Feeds Her, Blames Hollywood for Trump Victory
Theater Review (NYC): ‘Finian’s Rainbow’ Starring Melissa Errico at the Irish Repertory Theatre
Theater Review (San Antonio): Sam Shepard’s ‘Fool for Love’ at the Playhouse San Antonio
Movie Review: ‘The Founder’ Starring Michael Keaton
Movie Review: ‘Patriot’s Day’
Movie Review: ‘Manchester by the Sea’
Gloria Steinem and Director Nanfu Wang at ‘Hooligan Sparrow’ Screening and Q and A
Board Game Review: ‘Mombasa’ from R&R GamesIn the era of African colonialism, players invest in charter companies, strategizing to build the greatest fortune. Read More »
Board Game Review: ‘Engines of War’ Expansion for ‘Castle Panic’ from Fireside Games
PC Game Review: ‘Batman – The Telltale Series’
Playstation 4 Review: ‘Dishonored 2’
Five Brain Training Apps
Music Review: AFI – ‘AFI (The Blood Album)’The creation of a comprehensive album experience has been the gravamen of now better than half of the AFI discography. The result is an album, rather than a collection of haphazardly assembled tracks, that begs to be consumed as a whole entity. Read More »
Music Review: Robbie Robertson – ‘Testimony’
Charlie Doherty’s Top Releases of 2016 (Starring Joe Bonamassa, Metallica, Deftones, Sturgill Simpson, David Bowie, and More)
Music Reviews: Vivaldi Concerti from Gli Incogniti, Sacred Motets by Giaches de Wert from Stile Antico
Concert Review: Yoshiki Classical Special with the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra at Carnegie Hall
TV Review: Season One of ‘Westworld’ – To Murder and CreateMove over 'Game of Thrones,' there’s a new sheriff in HBO town. Read More »
Book Review: “I Was Saved by the Bell” by Peter Engel
DVD Review: ‘Jericho of Scotland Yard’
Blu-ray Review: ‘Close to the Enemy’
Interview: Digging into ‘The Man in the High Castle’ with Executive Producer Daniel Percival
