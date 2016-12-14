-
Book Review: ‘Assassin’s Creed: Heresy,’ Historical Fiction by Christie GoldenIn 'Assassin's Creed: Heresy' by Christie Golden we are taken into the past in the most interesting of ways. Using technology to connect both the past and present, Golden gives us a riveting story behind the legend of Joan of Arc. Read More »
Court Documents Regarding All Romance E-Books’ Disturbing Business Practices Surface
Book Review: ‘Leaving Blythe River’, A Coming of Age Novel by Catherine Ryan Hyde
Book Review: ‘Getting Past Anxiety: An Inspirational Novel to Reclaim Your Life’ by Melissa A. Woods
Interview: Emily Jeanne Miller, Author of ‘The News From the End of the World’
Movie Review: ‘The Good American’ – Whistle-blowers and the NSABefore there was Edward Snowden, there was Thomas Drake, William Binney, Ed Loomis, J. Kirk Wiebe, and Diane Roark. Read More »
Interview: Director Lydia Tenaglia of Anthony Bourdain Produced ‘Jeremiah Tower: The Last Maganifcent’
Movie Review: ‘Moana’ – Ride Yet Another Amazing Disney Animated Wave
Blu-ray Review: Director Benny Chan’s ‘Call of Heroes’ is one of the best action films you didn’t see this year.
Movie Review: ‘20th Century Women’ – Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, Greta Gerwig Star
Board Game Review: ‘Engines of War’ Expansion for ‘Castle Panic’ from Fireside GamesMore powerful weapons and more powerful enemies ratchet up the fun to another level. Read More »
PC Game Review: ‘Batman – The Telltale Series’
Playstation 4 Review: ‘Dishonored 2’
Five Brain Training Apps
Party Game Review: ‘Imagine’ from Gamewright
Music Review: Nicole Saphos – ‘Tiptoe’Nicole Saphos' recording celebrates the nostalgic structures of early 20th century music, even dipping modern folk pop tunes into its legendary pot. Read More »
Preview: SnowGlobe Music Festival 2016 in South Lake Tahoe, California (Dec. 29-31, 2016)
Music Review: Dropkick Murphys – ’11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory’
Music Review: Jethro Tull – ‘Stand Up: The Elevated Edition’
Music Blu-ray Review: Heart – ‘Live at the Royal Albert Hall with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’
Blu-ray Review: ‘Close to the Enemy’'Closer to the Enemy' is a wonderful and intelligent piece of work that shouldn't be missed. Read More »
Interview: Digging into ‘The Man in the High Castle’ with Executive Producer Daniel Percival
TV Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – Midseason Finale Almost Saves Season 7
The Acorn Media Holiday Gift Guide, 2016
Interview: Frank Spotnitz – Creator of the New Netflix Series ‘Medici: Masters of Florence’
