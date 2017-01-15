-
Interview: Judd Hoekstra, Coauthor of ‘Crunch Time: How to Be Your Best When It Matters Most’Leadership and performance expert Judd Hoekstra talks about learning to fight our inner Caveman to overcome fears and doubts in high-pressure situations. Hoekstra teamed up with Major League pitching coach Rick Peterson to write the new book, 'Crunch Time: How to Be Your Best When It Matters Most.' Read More »
Book Review: ‘Cooking to Die For: Black and White Edition’ by Eric Moebius Morlin
Book Review: ‘The Blues: Why It Still Hurts So Good’ by Marie B. Trout, PhD
Interview: William B. Kurtz, Author of ‘Excommunicated from the Union: How the Civil War Created a Separate Catholic America’
Interview: Ed Harrington, Coauthor of ‘Outsmart Your Instincts: How the Behavioral Innovation Approach Drives Your Company Forward’
The One Who Got Away is a MythI'm grateful for every relationship that ended because it's helping me on the path to finding the right person. Read More »
Product Review: Clixit SkinCare for Acne
Interview: London Artist Edmund Palao
Theater Review (Off Broadway NYC): ‘Yours Unfaithfully’ by Miles Malleson, Mint Theater Company
Interview: Judd Hoekstra, Coauthor of ‘Crunch Time: How to Be Your Best When It Matters Most’
New York Jewish Film Festival 2017 Review: ‘Shalom Rabin’ Directed by Amos GitaiSome monumental individuals have sacrificed their lives for peace; Yitzkhak Rabin is one of them. Read More »
Movie Review: ‘The Bye Bye Man’ Says Hello to Faye Dunaway
DVD Review: ‘The Martial Arts Kid’ and Don ‘The Dragon’ Wilson Take on Bullies
Movie Review: ‘Hidden Figures’
DOC NYC Film Review: ‘The Sunshine Makers’
Board Game Review: ‘Mombasa’ from R&R GamesIn the era of African colonialism, players invest in charter companies, strategizing to build the greatest fortune. Read More »
Board Game Review: ‘Engines of War’ Expansion for ‘Castle Panic’ from Fireside Games
PC Game Review: ‘Batman – The Telltale Series’
Playstation 4 Review: ‘Dishonored 2’
Five Brain Training Apps
Music Review: ‘Jethro Tull – The String Quartets’ from Ian Anderson, John O’Hara, and the Carducci QuartetWhile Ian Anderson has put out several albums of new material in recent years, he seems happy to rework old successes too. Reviving classic Jethro Tull material for string quartet is a striking new twist. The result is a serious lark: lighthearted but with plenty of creative depth. Read More »
Music Review: Chicago – ‘Chicago II (Steven Wilson Remix)’
Book Review: ‘The Blues: Why It Still Hurts So Good’ by Marie B. Trout, PhD
Music Review: Eli August & The Abandoned Buildings – ‘Is This Darkness’
Music Review: Mehmet Ali Sanlikol & Whatsnext? – ‘Resolution’
Distorted History in ‘Bel Canto’ from Lyric Opera of ChicagoWhy does the opera call these educated and thoughtful Peruvian revolutionaries "terrorists"? Read More »
TV Review: Season One of ‘Westworld’ – To Murder and Create
Book Review: “I Was Saved by the Bell” by Peter Engel
DVD Review: ‘Jericho of Scotland Yard’
Blu-ray Review: ‘Close to the Enemy’
Book Review: ‘Gotta Find A Home’ by Dennis CardiffIf you are in the mood to read some excellent writing and discover some excellent people in less than excellent circumstances, please consider adding 'Gotta Find A Home' by Dennis Cardiff to your life and bookshelf. Read More »
TV Review: Season One of ‘Westworld’ – To Murder and CreateMove over 'Game of Thrones,' there’s a new sheriff in HBO town. Read More »