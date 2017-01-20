-
Book Review: ‘Libido Reboot’ by L.A. MariaThe world needs more books like 'Libido Reboot' by L. A. Maria - one that openly and honestly explores its topic. Read More »
-
Book Review: ‘The Thinking Woman’s Guide to Breast Cancer’ by Janet Maker, PhD
-
Book Review: ‘The New Science of Consciousness: Exploring the Complexity of Brain, Mind and Self’ by Paul L. Nunez
-
Book Review: ‘Stars of ’90s Dance Pop’ by James Arena
-
Book Review: ‘The Well Life’ by Briana and Dr. Peter Borten
-
Puppet Theater Review (NYC): Wakka Wakka Presents ‘Made in China’The first musical from this fabulously inventive puppeteer ensemble may be the troupe's most charming production yet. Brightly gripping, and written and directed in a classic fabulist style, it's replete with innovative marvels of illusion. Read More »
-
Book Review: ‘The Thinking Woman’s Guide to Breast Cancer’ by Janet Maker, PhD
-
Theater Review (Broadway): ‘The Present’ with Cate Blanchett and Richard Roxburgh
-
NCAA Fact or Fanatic: Athletes, Universities, and Crime, Part 4 – NCAA Edition
-
New Software Spotlight – Adobe Creative Cloud for Video 2017
-
Movie Review: ‘Manchester by the Sea’Kenneth Lonergan's 'Manchester by the Sea' is the subtlest and most perceptive film about grief that I have ever seen. Read More »
-
Gloria Steinem and Director Nanfu Wang at ‘Hooligan Sparrow’ Screening and Q and A
-
Blu-ray/DVD review: ‘Deepwater Horizon’
-
Movie Review: ‘La La Land’
-
Interview: Gastón Pavlovich Producer of ‘Silence,’ Starring Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver
-
Board Game Review: ‘Engines of War’ Expansion for ‘Castle Panic’ from Fireside GamesMore powerful weapons and more powerful enemies ratchet up the fun to another level. Read More »
-
PC Game Review: ‘Batman – The Telltale Series’
-
Playstation 4 Review: ‘Dishonored 2’
-
Five Brain Training Apps
-
Party Game Review: ‘Imagine’ from Gamewright
-
Retro Modern: George Michael’s “Freeek!”In the wake of the singer's untimely death on December 25, 2016, critics, fans and the curious have delved back into George Michael's expansive catalog. Brash, fun and just a little bit rude, "Freeek!" is one of George Michael's stickier urban-pop confections. Read More »
-
Music Review: Brother Spellbinder – ‘When The Earth Was Still Flat’ EP
-
Music Review: Joey Stuckey – ‘Six String Soldier’ EP
-
Interview with Shawn Decker of Synthetic Division [Part 2]
-
Interview with Shawn Decker of Synthetic Division [Part 1]
-
TV Review: Season One of ‘Westworld’ – To Murder and CreateMove over 'Game of Thrones,' there’s a new sheriff in HBO town. Read More »
-
Book Review: “I Was Saved by the Bell” by Peter Engel
-
DVD Review: ‘Jericho of Scotland Yard’
-
Blu-ray Review: ‘Close to the Enemy’
-
Interview: Digging into ‘The Man in the High Castle’ with Executive Producer Daniel Percival
-
Book Review: ‘Libido Reboot’ by L.A. MariaThe world needs more books like 'Libido Reboot' by L. A. Maria - one that openly and honestly explores its topic. Read More »
-
New Software Spotlight – Adobe Creative Cloud for Video 2017The goal for Creative Cloud for Video in this release is to give you everything that you need to create more stunning videos faster and better than ever. Read More »
-
Movie Review: ‘Manchester by the Sea’Kenneth Lonergan's 'Manchester by the Sea' is the subtlest and most perceptive film about grief that I have ever seen. Read More »
-
Board Game Review: ‘Engines of War’ Expansion for ‘Castle Panic’ from Fireside GamesMore powerful weapons and more powerful enemies ratchet up the fun to another level. Read More »
-
Music Review: Ruby Friedman Orchestra – ‘Gem’'Gem' by the Ruby Friedman Orchestra is a time portal back to the early days of blues but run through a modern-day filter of Friedman’s own experiences. Trust me, you’ve never heard anything like this. It’ll sneak under your skin, and you’ll want to keep it there. Read More »
-
TV Review: Season One of ‘Westworld’ – To Murder and CreateMove over 'Game of Thrones,' there’s a new sheriff in HBO town. Read More »