Graphic Novel Review: ‘Kitaro Meets Nurarihyon’ by Sigeru MizukiIn Shigeru Mizuki's 'Kitaro Meets Nurarihyon' a boy yokai hunts evil yokai in modern Japan. Read More »
Book Review: ‘Papa, Where Are You?’ by PJ Easterbrook
Interview: Judd Hoekstra, Coauthor of ‘Crunch Time: How to Be Your Best When It Matters Most’
Book Review: ‘Cooking to Die For: Black and White Edition’ by Eric Moebius Morlin
Book Review: ‘The Blues: Why It Still Hurts So Good’ by Marie B. Trout, PhD
Theater Review (NYC): ‘Marian, or the True Tale of Robin Hood’ by Adam SzymkowiczThe Flux Theatre Ensemble's crisp new show careens from laugh to laugh. But the final action of its heroine/hero reminds us what really makes a legend, and how Robin Hood, who may never have really existed, is always with us. Read More »
The One Who Got Away is a Myth
Product Review: Clixit SkinCare for Acne
New York Jewish Film Festival Review: ‘Aida’s Secrets’Would you want to know your biological parents if you discovered you were adopted? Read More »
Blu-ray Review: ‘xXx: 15th Anniversary Edition’ Blows Away Its 2006 Release
New York Jewish Film Festival 2017 Review: ‘Shalom Rabin’ Directed by Amos Gitai
Movie Review: ‘The Bye Bye Man’ Says Hello to Faye Dunaway
DVD Review: ‘The Martial Arts Kid’ and Don ‘The Dragon’ Wilson Take on Bullies
PlayStation 4 Review: ‘Hitman: Episode 6 – Hokkaido’If you are a huge fan of the franchise, it seems impossible that you would possibly skip this game (as a whole), but it is not 47 at his best. Read More »
Board Game Review: ‘Mombasa’ from R&R Games
Board Game Review: ‘Engines of War’ Expansion for ‘Castle Panic’ from Fireside Games
PC Game Review: ‘Batman – The Telltale Series’
Playstation 4 Review: ‘Dishonored 2’
Retro Modern: Omar Lye-Fook – ‘Love in Beats’'Love in Beats' (2017) is another solid effort from Omar Lye-Fook, affirming his position as one of the U.K.'s finest exports to espouse the sensuality and heart of R&B music. Read More »
Music Review: Carol Morgan Quartet – ‘Post Cool Vol. 1: The Night Shift’
Music Review: ‘Jethro Tull – The String Quartets’ from Ian Anderson, John O’Hara, and the Carducci Quartet
Music Review: Chicago – ‘Chicago II (Steven Wilson Remix)’
Distorted History in ‘Bel Canto’ from Lyric Opera of ChicagoWhy does the opera call these educated and thoughtful Peruvian revolutionaries "terrorists"? Read More »
TV Review: Season One of ‘Westworld’ – To Murder and Create
Book Review: “I Was Saved by the Bell” by Peter Engel
DVD Review: ‘Jericho of Scotland Yard’
Blu-ray Review: ‘Close to the Enemy’
New York Jewish Film Festival 2017 Review: ‘Shalom Rabin’ Directed by Amos GitaiSome monumental individuals have sacrificed their lives for peace; Yitzkhak Rabin is one of them. Read More »
Board Game Review: ‘Mombasa’ from R&R GamesIn the era of African colonialism, players invest in charter companies, strategizing to build the greatest fortune. Read More »
TV Review: Season One of ‘Westworld’ – To Murder and CreateMove over 'Game of Thrones,' there’s a new sheriff in HBO town. Read More »