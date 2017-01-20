-
Book Review: ‘Gotta Find A Home’ by Dennis CardiffIf you are in the mood to read some excellent writing and discover some excellent people in less than excellent circumstances, please consider adding 'Gotta Find A Home' by Dennis Cardiff to your life and bookshelf. Read More »
-
Book Review: ‘The Leavers: A Novel’ by Lisa Ko
-
Book Review: ‘Boys in the Trees: A Memoir’ by Carly Simon
-
Book Review: “SoHo Sins,” A Hard Case Crime Novel by Richard Vine
-
Graphic Novel Review: ‘Mooncop’ by Tom Gauld from Drawn+Quarterly
-
Distorted History in ‘Bel Canto’ from Lyric Opera of ChicagoWhy does the opera call these educated and thoughtful Peruvian revolutionaries "terrorists"? Read More »
-
MLB Hall of Fame Inductees – Is The Steroid Era Slowly Being Forgotten and Forgiven?
-
Five Travel Tips for Vacationing in Australia
-
Zoe Saldana Bites the Hand that Feeds Her, Blames Hollywood for Trump Victory
-
Theater Review (NYC): ‘Finian’s Rainbow’ Starring Melissa Errico at the Irish Repertory Theatre
-
Movie Review: ‘Hidden Figures’In telling a story about a few unrecognized key figures in the space program, the movie gives dimension to how racial and gender equality contributed to technical progress. Read More »
-
DOC NYC Film Review: ‘The Sunshine Makers’
-
Zoe Saldana Bites the Hand that Feeds Her, Blames Hollywood for Trump Victory
-
Movie Review: ‘The Founder’ Starring Michael Keaton
-
Movie Review: ‘Patriot’s Day’
-
Board Game Review: ‘Mombasa’ from R&R GamesIn the era of African colonialism, players invest in charter companies, strategizing to build the greatest fortune. Read More »
-
Board Game Review: ‘Engines of War’ Expansion for ‘Castle Panic’ from Fireside Games
-
PC Game Review: ‘Batman – The Telltale Series’
-
Playstation 4 Review: ‘Dishonored 2’
-
Five Brain Training Apps
-
Music Review: Mehmet Ali Sanlikol & Whatsnext? – ‘Resolution’With a definite split in personality over the nine tracks that compose the album – something to be expected perhaps when we’re talking about an album that dances from big band jazz to Turkish folk melodies to something that’s almost reggae – 'Resolution' is definitely one of the more interesting listens I’ve happened upon in months. Read More »
-
Music Review: Frank Kohl – ‘Rising Tide’
-
Music Review: Acoustic Jazz Guitarist Nate Najar – ‘This is Nate Najar’
-
Music Review: The Fred Hughes Trio – ‘Matrix’
-
Charlie Doherty’s Top Tunes of 2016 (Feat. Dinosaur Jr, Bon Iver, Anderson .Paak, Mitski, DJ Snake, Switchtense, Joe Bonamassa, and More)
-
Distorted History in ‘Bel Canto’ from Lyric Opera of ChicagoWhy does the opera call these educated and thoughtful Peruvian revolutionaries "terrorists"? Read More »
-
TV Review: Season One of ‘Westworld’ – To Murder and Create
-
Book Review: “I Was Saved by the Bell” by Peter Engel
-
DVD Review: ‘Jericho of Scotland Yard’
-
Blu-ray Review: ‘Close to the Enemy’
-
Book Review: ‘Gotta Find A Home’ by Dennis CardiffIf you are in the mood to read some excellent writing and discover some excellent people in less than excellent circumstances, please consider adding 'Gotta Find A Home' by Dennis Cardiff to your life and bookshelf. Read More »
-
DOC NYC Film Review: ‘The Sunshine Makers’The songs "Walking on Sunshine" and "Sunny" are code. For what? Read More »
-
Movie Review: ‘Hidden Figures’In telling a story about a few unrecognized key figures in the space program, the movie gives dimension to how racial and gender equality contributed to technical progress. Read More »
-
Board Game Review: ‘Mombasa’ from R&R GamesIn the era of African colonialism, players invest in charter companies, strategizing to build the greatest fortune. Read More »
-
Charlie Doherty’s Top Tunes of 2016 (Feat. Dinosaur Jr, Bon Iver, Anderson .Paak, Mitski, DJ Snake, Switchtense, Joe Bonamassa, and More)These are in no particular order, except for this first one, my vote for song of 2016, at least for guitar. After listening to Joe Bonamassa's blistering, searing solo, you will not forget it anytime soon. Read More »
-
TV Review: Season One of ‘Westworld’ – To Murder and CreateMove over 'Game of Thrones,' there’s a new sheriff in HBO town. Read More »