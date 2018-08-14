Trump Tweetstorm Annotated: August 14, 2018 Part 2

Part 2 of today’s annotated Trump Tweetstorm… Find Part One here. Sooo many tweets, so little space in one article. Hence, here is Part 2, a continuation of my daily Trump Tweetstorm annotation. Here we go…

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

I admit, I’m no Omarosa fan. She’s an opportunistic, hyper-ambitious Trump hanger-on with a book to sell (which I’m disinclined to purchase, thank you very much!). Trump makes it sound like he gave Omarosa a job out of some core of human compassion in his heart. First, Trump doesn’t have a heart. As for compassion? Trump hired a reality-TV sycophant who “said great things” about him and We, the People (taxpayers) paid her a six-figure salary. He hired her on behalf of the citizens of the U.S. to help him govern and give him advice. It says more about Trump than about Omarosa. Problem is, she learned Trump’s game very, very well. So well that she’s now bested him at his own game.

(Taking a deep breath here before tackling that last line–I can’t even say it). I would say that Trump is a simple schoolyard bully, but we’re talking about the most powerful man in the entire world. We teach our children not to bully others and how to respond if they are. But how do we respond if the worst bully, the meanest, most venal bully in the entire country also wields the most power? We call it out and stop him. Instead, because it’s become a daily routine for him, we’re becoming numbed to it. And, unfortunately, those who might have an impact (I’m talking to you Melania, Ivanka and 99 percent of the GOP leaders in the House and Senate, Governorships, etc) let it go on and on and on. Do you really think we can recover from this unscathed in 2020…or God forbid 2024?

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-partner=”tweetdeck”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Another terrorist attack in London…These animals are crazy and must be dealt with through toughness and strength!</p>— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) realDonaldTrump/status/1029332350969237504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 14, 2018

Timeout from attacking U.S. citizens and officials to address a terrorist attack in London. Yet, the president is silent when it comes to school shootings right here in the U.S. Or terrorist and hate crimes perpetrated by white nationalists (mustn’t anger them, right? No sirree. Can’t do that. Will affect the ratings…er…attendance at your next rally.)

Bruce Ohr of the “Justice” Department (can you believe he is still there) is accused of helping disgraced Christopher Steele “find dirt on Trump.” Ohr’s wife, Nelly, was in on the act big time – worked for Fusion GPS on Fake Dossier. @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Gotta love the air-quotes around the word “justice.” Accused by who? Breitbart? Steve Bannon? Hannity? This is a standard-issue hit-job bullet point aimed to destroy the lives and livelihoods of career civil servants. Chistopher Steels is far from “disgraced,” and has more credibility than you have, Mr. President. “In on the act?” Makes it sounds like Watergate. It’s not. And by the way, the “dossier” is not “fake.” Much of it has actually been corroborated and proven out by the facts. Wishing can’t make it so.

And here’s the last one, because after this one, it’s beginning to get repetitive. The Trump doth protesteth too much, and Robert Mueller is taking it all in. Your time is coming, sir, to face the music. You and the motley band of venal sycophants and vultures who say “great things” about you while enriching themselves while destroying the very foundations of our country’s republic. The emperor has no clothes and soon will come to a reckoning before the bar of justice.

“They were all in on it, clear Hillary Clinton and FRAME Donald Trump for things he didn’t do.” Gregg Jarrett on @foxandfriends If we had a real Attorney General, this Witch Hunt would never have been started! Looking at the wrong people. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Wow. This sounds like the paranoid rantings of a man trying to deflect his own crimes. (Oh, it’s Gregg Jarrett, not @RealDonaldTrump saying that. Oops.) Jarrett is a Trump shill who, last year, said this in defense of Trump Jr.’s seeking dirt on Hillary Clinton from foreign sources:

“Even conspiring to subvert the government doesn’t rise to the level of treason.” After Donald Trump Jr. released emails from the campaign in which he said he would “love” to receive damaging information on Hillary Clinton from a Kremlin-linked Russian lawyer, Fox anchor Gregg Jarrett defended him, telling The Sean Hannity Show, “Under our Constitution, Americans are permitted to speak against the government, undermine political opponents, support harmful policies, even place the interests of another nation ahead of those of the U.S.” (empahsis added)[Premiere Radio Networks, The Sean Hannity Show, 7/11/17]

And I’m done! Comments are open here or on my Twitter feed @Blogcritics and @B_Barnett