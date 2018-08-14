Trump Tweetstorm Annotated: August 14, 2018 Part 1

I think it’s time to come back to Trump Tweetstorm. Sadly, instead of focusing on…you know…governing, Trump has been tweeting incessantly, relentlessly and appearing more and more out of control. The Trump alternate-reality Twitterverse has morphed into a daily dose of Stormy-ness, Omarosa-ness and, of course, witches. So without further ado, let’s see what’s in this morning’s batch. The first thread is @realDonaldTrump quoting Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch.

First, the source. According to Media Bias/Fact Check, Judicial Watch is an extreme right-wing “watchdog,” primarily focused on attacking President Obama, Hillary Clinton, climate change, never mind the facts. In other words, real, genuine FAKE NEWS! Sad. Point of Information: Media Bias/Fact Check charts bias all across the political spectrum and is my go-to source for spotting fake news wherever it lies (as it were).

Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch: “The Strzok firing is as much about the Mueller operation as anything else. There would be no Mueller Special Councel to investigate so called collusion but for the machinations of Strzok & his colleagues at the top levels of the FBI. We know this… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

….guy was corrupt and had anti-Trump animus. Strzok and others at the FBI should be criminally investigated for the way the conducted this investigation. Instead, Mueller is pretending nothing went wrong. He used Strzok, he used the Clinton DNC Dossier…the whole thing…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

….should be shut down. The Strzok firing shows that the fundamental underpinnings of the investigation were corrupt. It should be shut down by the courts or by honest prosecutors.” Thank you Judicial Watch, I couldn’t have said it better myself! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Actually, no, Messers Fitton and Trump. The Strzok firing is political, based on a stupid error of judgment in trading texts with a close friend on an official smartphone. Strzok, by the way, was expressing the views held by many, many others, including those inside the GOP. His texts were equally disparaging of Democrats in public life. And, by the way, if Strzok had that sort of explosive information in the days and weeks leading up to the election, why did he not use it to destroy Trump’s campaign? Simple. Ethics and honor, something of which Trump has no personal knowledge.

The Mueller “operation,” a legal and thus-far effective investigation of Russian tampering with our theoretically fair and free elections, is being conducted by a man (Mueller) with more honor and integrity than you, your cabinet and the entire cadre of venal sycophants in your circle (and family) can barely comprehend. ‘Nuff said (because the tweets, they keep comin’).

Next up, Trump turns to Lou Dobbs. Another caterwauling gasbag (sorry, I refuse to stoop to Trump-level namecalling) “commentator” from the Right:

Lou Dobbs: “This cannot go forward…this Special Councel (sic) with all of his conflicts, with his 17 Angry Democrats, without any evidence of collusion by the Trump Campaign and Russia. The Dems are the ones who should be investigated.” Thank you Lou, so true! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

So much here, but it’s more banging on Trump’s favorite drum…er…talking points (sigh). First, will someone get POTUS (or Lou Dobbs) a dictionary? “Councel?” Really, really cringe-worthy, but not relevant. Mueller’s conflicts? Really? What are they–except in the magical-thinking alternate universe in which you seem to dwell, Mr. President?

“His 17 angry Democrats…” Wow. Democrats? Mueller is a life-long Republican, the appointee of a Republican president with so much integrity, he was asked to serve on in the next (Democratic) administration. As far as his team…don’t think so. And “no evidence of collusion…?” Huh? There are so many Russians seated in the hip pockets of your sycophants…er…campaign…I wouldn’t be surprised if Russian became an official language of the Republican Party by 2020. Your own Intelligence Community understands the Russian threat, the Russian interference. And, BTW, wouldn’t you want to know if the Russians infiltrated your campaign. And wouldn’t you want to do everything in your considerable power to expose it? I mean, for the good of the country?

And, yeah, Hillary was investigated. And then investigated again. Nada. Sorry, chum.

Too much for one post. Continued in Part 2.