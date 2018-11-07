Election 2018 Aftermath: Baby Steps and Hope Renewed

This morning, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, the morning after the 2018 midterm election, I awoke to @RealDonaldTrump tweets without screaming at my Twitter feed. I smiled instead. Yes, the Republicans strengthened their Senate hold, but I expected that. I’m sad that after my 500 Hustle texts to Texas voters, Beto still lost to Ted Cruz. But his coattails were enough to have an impact on the Texas Congressional delegation. Yes, I’m sad about Andrew Gillum not winning the Florida statehouse (FL) and Stacy Abrams not winning (yet) Georgia’s. But for the first time in two years I feel not so hopeless, not so helpless that nationalist, authoritarian, and yes, racist (or at best race-baiting) POTUS, Donald J. Trump will continue to rule unchecked.

This morning he claimed “great” victory. But this morning, the chairs of some of the most powerful Congressional committees are in the hands of Democrats he has demonized over and over and over. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Jerry Nadler (D-NY), John Lewis (D-MD).

Be afraid, Mr. Trump. Be very afraid. Not because they will impeach you (I hope they don’t–at least not until we have a complete accounting of the 2016 Trump-Putin conspiracy), but they will hold you and your corrupt, venal administration accountable. They will demand an accounting, they will demand answers to questions you skirt, you evade and avoid. Yours and those of your cabinet secretaries. They will protect Bob Mueller; they will protect health care; they will promote infrastructure and sane immigration reform.

Last night, the great American Midwest spoke, returning to blue. As of last night, three of four Iowa congressional districts are blue. Last night governorships and state legislatures turned blue, a decisive blow against the gerrymandering and voter suppression efforts that plague so much of this country.

Last night sets up 2020 for retaking the Senate and throwing the lying SOB out of office for good.

Last night was a repudiation of Trump’s overt sexism, racism, fear-mongering.

My hope is that the Republicans in the U.S. Senate learn from this to find their cajones and work with Congress to fully repudiate Trumpism for good. To work FOR the people, for the betterment of our great, but imperfect, republic. To move us forward again.