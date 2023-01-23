Charlie Doherty’s Top Songs and Albums of 2022

Share Facebook

It wasn’t until around last October and November that I heard some of my favorite releases of 2022. Canadian indie pop rockers Alvvays released their third album, Blue Rev, in early October. Not only is there not one terrible track on it, the group – best known for songs like “Archie, Marry Me” – revamped and expanded their sound, going shoegaze pop on “Pharmacist” and even quasi-punk on “Pomeranian Spinster.” So there you have it, my studio album of the year.

Then there was the box set highlighting Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ 20-night residency at The Fillmore in 1997 that arrived the day after Thanksgiving. With 4 CDs (and not one but THREE guitar picks bearing the initials of Scott Thurston, Mike Campbell, and Tom Petty), Live at the Fillmore 1997 contains numerous fun covers and special guests, including John Lee Hooker and Roger McGuinn. Being the first official live release since 2009, it is probably the most wide-ranging one in the band’s arsenal, with everything from blues, country, and even a bluegrass number (“Little Maggie” sung by Thurston) accompanying the usual favorites in the Petty catalog (“You Don’t Know How It Feels,” “Runnin’ Down A Dream,” and “Walls,” etc.). It’s my favorite non-studio release of the year.

Here’s my Top 20 Songs list (with commentary) and picks for my Top 20 Albums of ’22, not all in any particular order.

Top 20 Songs of 2022:

Beach Novels “You Might Enjoy That” (Lush dream pop from Mississippi.)

Byzantine “God Shame” (This is from the veteran West Virginian metal band’s latest EP, Black Sea Codex.)

Iggy Pop “Frenzy” (Iggy’s newest record Every Loser came out two weeks ago, but this fiery punk rocker was released last October and features rock heavyweights Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and producer/guitarist Andrew Watt.)

Band of Horses “Crutch” (Ben Bridwell’s group continues to master the art of the catchy chorus and do so song after song, album after album in a style all their own.)

Alvvays “Pharmacist” (The lead track and single from their third album Blue Rev is so beloved that even Jeff Tweedy of Wilco sung its praises and covered it already.)

The Smile “Open the Floodgates” (In case you forgot about or miss Radiohead, here’s a dreamy one from Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s new side project.)

Dead Cross “Christian Missile Crisis” (Faith No More singer Mike Patton’s side project takes on organized religion and “NRA-holes” on this unrelenting thrash attack with Slayer-style breakdowns.)

Margo Price “Fight to Make It (f/Mavis Staples & Adia Victoria)” (A women’s rights anthem released in the wake of Roe being overturned, this one was a favorite in the Doherty house. Thanks mom!)

Wild Pink “See You Better Now” (This Tom Petty-ish ditty is noticeably enhanced by Dinosaur Jr. frontman J. Mascis’s guitar cameo.)

The Freight “Done With You” (It has Dark Side of the Moon vibes.)

Muse “Won’t Stand Down” (My fav from their August 2022 release Will of the People, it has one of the most ferocious choruses Matt Bellamy has sung to date.)

Red Hot Chili Peppers “Tippa My Tongue” (John Frusciante came back to the Chili Peppers and recorded not one but two albums with them for the first time in 16 years, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. This highlight from the latter brings back the classic funky rap/rock sound that was missing without Frusciante.)

Greet Death “Your Love Is Alcohol” (It’s one of a few standouts from the Flint, Michigan indie rock/slowcore group’s newest EP, New Low.)

David Knudson “Medalle (w/Bayonne)” (Knudson had a big 2022: a surprise reunion recording and show with his ’90s metal band Botch and a debut solo record. The guitar parts on this track are some of the most Minus the Bear-ish on it.)

Jimmy Eat World “Something Loud” (Jim Adkins may sing about leaving the past behind, but the sound here is largely vintage Jimmy Eat World, with a killer bridge section that takes this pop rocker to another level.)

Metz “Come on Down” (This one rips hard and features vocals by Joe Talbot from IDLES.)

Clutch “Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)” (Over 30 years into their career, this heavy rock quartet still has a ton of firepower in their sound – and entertaining videos for tracks like this one.)

Built to Spill “Gonna Lose” (Doug Martsch’s band is also over 30 years old now, but his voice never ages and he never seems to run out of great riffs.)

Amelia Anisovych “Let It Go” (Last but not least, this Ukrainian girl went viral for singing the Frozen theme song from a bomb shelter during her country’s war with Russia. Brave and inspiring.)

Top 20 Albums/EPs of 2022:

Alvvays – Blue Rev

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – Live at the Fillmore 1997

Clutch – Sunrise on Slaughter Beach

The Beatles – Revolver 5-CD Super Deluxe box set

Dead Cross – II

The Smile – A Light for Attracting Attention

Megadeth – The Sick, the Dying, and the Dead

Muse – Will of the People

Wilco – Cruel Country

Greet Death – New Low EP

Zach Bryan – American Heartbreak

Smashing Pumpkins – ATUM – Act I

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Drive-By Truckers – Welcome 2 Club XIII

Neil Young and Crazy Horse – World Record

Sharon Van Etten – We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong

Eddie Vedder – Earthling

Bonny Light Horseman – Rolling Golden Holy

Band of Horses – Things Are Great

Byzantine – Black Sea Codex EP