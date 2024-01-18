Charlie Doherty’s Top Music Releases of 2023 (Neil Young, Boygenius, Jesse Ahern, Rancid, and More)

My favorite releases of 2023 list is now complete and ready for viewing. While Taylor Swift dominated the pop world, it was an impressive year of releases elsewhere, especially for Neil Young (who had at least four in total), The National (two albums), Smashing Pumpkins (acts II and III of ATUM, a three-part rock opera), and many others. Without further ado, here is my Top 20, along with a further list of Honorable Mentions.
My Top 20 Releases of 2023
The National – Laugh Track
The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds
Boygenius – The Record
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes
Jesse Ahern – Rock and Roll Rebel
Rancid – Tomorrow Never Knows
Neil Young – Chrome Dreams
Nils Lofgren – Mountains
Bethany Cosentino (of Best Coast) – Natural Disaster
Baroness – Stone
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Underneath Ocean Blvd
Heatmiser – The Music of Heatmiser
Beach Fossils – Bunny
Jenny Lewis – Joy’All
Peter Gabriel – i/o (It’s his first LP of original material in over 20 years.)
Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975)
Palehound – Eye on the Bat
My Morning Jacket – MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Dying Year
Honorable Mentions
Explosions in the Sky – End
Smashing Pumpkins – ATUM: Act II and Act III (Act I was released in 2022.)
The Breeders – Last Splash (The 30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition) has two unreleased tracks: “Go Man Go” (co-written with Frank Black of The Pixies in 1993) and a version of “Divine Hammer” called “Divine Mascis” with lead vocals by J. Mascis of Dinosaur Jr.
The National – The First Two Pages of Frankenstein
Kurt Vile – Back to Moon Beach EP
Neil Young and the Santa Monica Flyers – Somewhere Under the Rainbow and The Ducks – High Flyin’
Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol. 17