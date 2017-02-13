Home / Culture and Society / Arts / Theater Review (NYC): ‘Life According to Saki’ by Katherine Rundell

Theater Review (NYC): ‘Life According to Saki’ by Katherine Rundell

Posted by: Jon Sobel 2 hours ago in Arts, Culture and Society, Theater Leave a comment

Please Share...Print this pageTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Share on StumbleUpon0Share on Reddit0Email this to someone
L-R: Caitlin Thorburn, Phoebe Frances Brown, Tom Lambert, Tom Machell in LIFE ACCORDING TO SAKI. Photo by Monica Simoes

L-R: Caitlin Thorburn, Phoebe Frances Brown, Tom Lambert, Tom Machell in LIFE ACCORDING TO SAKI. Photo by Monica Simoes

The winner of the prestigious Best of Edinburgh Award in 2016 has alit in New York City for a limited run through March 5. I made a point of catching Life According to Saki not only because of its Scottish honor, but because I loved the short stories of the celebrated Victorian writer Saki (Hector Hugh Monroe) when I was young.

Written by Katherine Rundell, directed with energetic precision by Jessica Lazar, and based on stories by Saki, the show also touches on the writer’s life, specifically in the trench warfare of World War I, where he met his violent end in 1916 at age 45. Between vignettes of trench life, Saki (a charming performance by David Paisley) introduces a series of his twistedly funny stories, enacted with velvety charm and plenty of dry and sometimes Monty Python-esque humor by the razor-sharp, imported cast.

The 70-minute show opens with an air of poetic seriousness, with Saki reading a letter he wrote his sister from the front: “The boys have begun to refer to the trenches as the badger set. We have become creatures of twilight: digging, burrowing, waiting in the mud…” The badger metaphor is apt given the large presence of animals in the stories, on stage and on the page.

The talented members of the Atticist troupe (this is its impressive debut production) artfully operate furry and feathered puppets – chicken, pig, hyena – and a little puppet boy, too, all loaded with character. The secret is in the small details, e.g. rather than jumping zanily down from a height as a toy would, the puppets climb down carefully, as an actual creature does.

When not puppeteering, the actors easily take on and cast off gender-swapping roles as they dart from story to story, with intervals as soldiers in the trenches. It’s a well-oiled human machine.

A few jokes don’t click with American audiences. Most of the time, though, the humor and the pace stay vivid and snappy. Aside from a couple of snarky Donald Trump references, the whole thing is so very English in both content and style that it may not be every American’s cup of Darjeeling. But this American enjoyed it quite a lot.

A story about a heedless aristocratic despot pronouncing death on all people with mustaches has the absurdity of a Monty Python sketch. A slightly more refined sort of satire drives a tale of a shipboard romance between two people who aren’t sure how many children they have. A stressed-out politician is duped by means of an elaborate fantasy into forgetting his cares for a while. An aristocrat and her maidservant ride an ingeniously staged elephant through the Raj and endeavor to bag a tiger.

The stories add up to a brash comic-book portrait of upper-crust Victorian modes and mores as seen through the skewed lens of the inimitable Saki.

L-R: Phoebe Frances Brown, Ellen Francis in LIFE ACCORDING TO SAKI. Photo by Monica Simoes

L-R: Phoebe Frances Brown, Ellen Francis in LIFE ACCORDING TO SAKI. Photo by Monica Simoes

A couple of the stories do have droopy stretches. But the climactic tale of revenge, “Sredni Vashtar” – one that has flickered in my mind since I read it as an adolescent some 40 years ago – hits with the eerie heat of childhood. Life According to Saki has made me want to revisit the stories, and learn more about the man too.

Life According to Saki from Atticist and the Carol Tambor Theatrical Foundation runs through March 5 at the Fourth Street Theatre. Tickets are available online or at 866-811-4111.

Powered by

Tagged with:

About Jon Sobel

Jon Sobel is a Publisher and Executive Editor of Blogcritics as well as lead editor of the Culture & Society section. As a writer he contributes most often to Culture, where he reviews NYC theater; he also covers interesting music releases. Through Oren Hope Marketing and Copywriting at http://www.orenhope.com/ you can hire him to write or edit whatever marketing or journalistic materials your heart desires. Jon also writes the blog Park Odyssey at http://parkodyssey.blogspot.com/ where he visits every park in New York City. And by night he's a part-time working musician: lead singer, songwriter, and bass player for Whisperado, a member of other bands as well, and a sideman.