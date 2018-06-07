Trump Tweetstorm – A Daily Conversation with @realdonaldtrump: June 7, 2018

A conversation with President Donald J. Trump. Cool. Well, it’s sort of a conversation. With the President of the United States. Cool. I will daily be posting the previous day’s Trump Tweets with commentary, response, speculation, and truthiness (and fact-checking when appropriate). For me it’s therapy (much needed!) For you, an archive of @realdonaldtrump. Here is the first installment (and feel free to share, to comment here or on Twitter @B_Barnett:

Great night for Republicans! Congratulations to John Cox on a really big number in California. He can win. Even Fake News CNN said the Trump impact was really big, much bigger than they ever thought possible. So much for the big Blue Wave, it may be a big Red Wave. Working hard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

Great night, indeed. In November, the California senate race will be between two Democrats. No Republicans made the top two. The only thing in doubt was whether so many Dems were running in the Congressional primaries that they’d cancel each other out and be shut out for November. That didn’t happen, despite media speculation to the contrary. Fake? No. Wrong, perhaps. Trump effect very big in the primaries when it’s Republican on Republican warfare. But November? I think the Trump effect will very much be in play–much to the benefit of the Dems. On to November, folks! (And I don’t even live in California, so there!)

Gold Star father, Ceejay Metcalf, whose great son Michael was just honored at the White House, was fantastic this morning on @foxandfriends. He is a special man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

So much to do as POTUS and so little time–except for the daily dose of Fox and Friends.

I would never say a word against a Gold Star family member. They have given more than I can possibly imagine. The loss of a son? A daughter? As a parent, I find it incomprehensible. But, I do have to mention the cruelty @realdonaldtrump has displayed towards other Gold Star families–those who deigned to disagree with Imperial POTUS.

The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania. During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

The ONLY thing I heard from the mainstream news media (CNN, NBC, etc.) was concern. No wild theories, no speculation. Especially on the heels of her kidney surgery, the media were curious, but respectful and concerned. Facelift? Now if she’d decided to leave @realdonaldtrump, I can’t say I’d blame her.

…Four reporters spotted Melania in the White House last week walking merrily along to a meeting. They never reported the sighting because it would hurt the sick narrative that she was living in a different part of the world, was really ill, or whatever. Fake News is really bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

At last. Something upon which we can agree. Phew! Fake News is really bad. Yes. It is. It’s propaganda, and your buddies (sycophants, toadies, whatever at Sinclair and Fox, Breitbart and Infowars? Yeah, they’re the real Fake News folks!)

Many more Republican voters showed up yesterday than the Fake News thought possible. The political pundits just don’t get what is going on out there – or they do get it but refuse to report the facts! Remember, Dems are High Tax, High Crime, easy to beat! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

(See comment above, but responding to the further spin… High tax. Wrong. Fair tax. Right. High Crime? Pot, meet kettle (and I don’t mean supporting high crime. I mean doing high crime(s) — and misdemeanors (?). Easy to beat? Nope. And I can’t f-ing wait until November. Full stop.

Congratulations to Dana Rohrabacher on his big California win. We are proud of you Dana! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

And by “we” do you mean, you and your buddy Vladimir Putin, who says that you guys talk by phone quite frequently?? Love to be a fly on the wall for one of those, let me tell ya!

Today we mark another milestone: the 74th anniversary of #DDay, the Allied invasion of Normandy. On June 6, 1944, more than 70,000 brave young Americans charged out of landing craft, jumped out of airplanes, and stormed into hell… pic.twitter.com/zV8pqoVG9h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

What the bloody hell would you know about such bravery, you Draft-dodging brat? My dad fought in WWII for the freedoms this country offers. His immigrant parents and my mother’s longed for, and you threaten with every day of your existence as POTUS. And by the way, you better have Mr. Pompeo school his communications shop, especially Heather, about our wonderful, long relationship with Germany.

We must always protect those who protect us. Today, it was my great honor to sign the #VAMissionAct and to make Veterans Choice the permanent law of the land! https://t.co/VV3GdDISbD pic.twitter.com/4OsUDWIzwo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

Yeah, about that… Great. Wonderful bipartisan moment. Except you and your White House flunkies are working hard against actually funding it. But you were always about empty words and pointless flag waving.

Thank you to everyone at @FEMA HQ for today’s briefing on preparations for the upcoming hurricane season. Disaster response and recovery is best achieved when it’s federally supported, state managed, and locally executed – this is the successful model we will continue to build. https://t.co/xpm7IRiZwn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

Successful? Do the words Puerto Rico mean anything to you? Not one freaking word from you about the actual death toll there. “Successful model we will continue to build?” We’re all doomed.

Isn’t it Ironic? Getting ready to go to the G-7 in Canada to fight for our country on Trade (we have the worst trade deals ever made), then off to Singapore to meet with North Korea & the Nuclear Problem…But back home we still have the 13 Angry Democrats pushing the Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018

So much here, so little space. You mean the G-6 plus one? Yeah, like we really have to fight Canada (and, no they didn’t burn down the White House. Canada wasn’t even a country in 1812, you idiot!) “Thirteen Angry Democrats” sounds like a winner of a movie. Like 12 Angry Men, but with politics. Oh, where’s Henry Fonda when we need him? He makes a much better POTUS than you. Smarter, more measured, Midwestern values… (sigh!) And, no it’s not a witch hunt. It’s a hunt for what really happened between you and Vlad (and his oligarchs in the runup to the 2016 election.

Okay. That’s a “30” for today. Let me know what you think–and see you tomorrow. Same place!