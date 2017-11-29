Holiday Live Theater Offerings in San Antonio

There’s plenty of Christmas cheer to be found in the Alamo City this holiday season, with productions ranging from family classics to musical tributes. Here’s a rundown of shows that are brightening local theaters during the month of December.

The Classic Theatre

1924 Fredericksburg Road

(210) 589-8450



David Sedaris’ autobiographical comedy, The Santaland Diaries, returns to the Classic after last year’s successful run. John Stillwaggon once again stars as the author’s surrogate, Crumpet the Elf, who describes the hilarious horrors of working in a holiday display at a Manhattan department store during the Christmas rush.

The play contains mature content and language, and is recommended for viewers age 14 and up. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. from Dec. 8 through Dec. 17. Tickets can be obtained online.

The Magik Theatre

420 South Alamo

(210) 227-2751



San Antonio’s premier children’s theater is offering two productions for the holidays. The first, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, plays on the Magik’s mainstage through Dec. 30. Based on the bestselling Christmas book by Barbara Robinson, it follows the exploits of the Herdman siblings as they run roughshod over the annual Christmas pageant. Recommended for children ages 3 and up, the show is ideal for ages 5-10. A complete listing of performance dates and times, as well as ticketing information, can be obtained online.

Also playing at the Empire Theatre, located at 226 North Saint Mary’s Street, is the Magik’s third annual production of A Charlie Brown Christmas, a faithful adaptation of the beloved animated special. It will be performed various dates and times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 30, and a complete listing can be found online. Ticketing for this particular show can be accessed here.

The Playhouse San Antonio

800 W. Ashby Place

(210) 733-7258

For those in search of more serious holiday fare, All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 returns to the Playhouse for a second year. Presented in cooperation with the Marcsmen, it recounts, in spoken word and song, the profoundly moving story of the temporary truce between enemy combatants during World War I.

All Is Calm plays Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. through Dec. 24. On Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16, there will be a special double feature — All is Calm followed by A Marcsmen Christmas concert performance. Tickets can be obtained online.

The Roxie Theatre

7460 Callaghan Road, Suite 333

(210) 360-9180

There’s something for everyone at the Roxie this December. A musical based on Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol, which tells the familiar tale of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, plays Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at various times through Dec. 23. Reservations can be made online.

Also showing is a special holiday edition of Broadway Dreams: A Musical Tribute, featuring young San Antonio talent performing Broadway tunes as well as seasonal favorites. It plays three Saturdays — Dec. 2, 9 and 16 at 1:00 p.m. Tickets can be acquired online.

Finally, the Roxie is presenting the popular musical, Winter Wonderettes, featuring such standards as “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” and “Winter Wonderland,” performed by the lively quartet. It plays Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at various times Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. Tickets and showtimes can be obtained online.

Teatro Audaz

800 W. Ashby Place

La Pastorela is a centuries-old Mexican tradition of recreating the biblical passage in which the shepherds follow the Star of Bethlehem to find the newborn Christ. The Archangel, San Miguel, and the devil, Luzbel, make a wager on the unmanageable shepherds and the fun begins. This modern twist on the comedic bilingual (English and Spanish) play celebrates the season with themes of hope, joy, and peace. La Pastorela plays Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. at the San Antonio Mennonite Church, 1443 S. St. Mary’s Street. Tickets can be obtained online.

The Woodlawn Theatre

1920 Fredericksburg Road

(210) 267-8388

This year’s holiday offering at the Woodlawn is Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, a musical based on the beloved 1968 film starring Dick Van Dyke and Sally Anne Howes. It’s the story of an inventor who restores an old race car and discovers that it possesses magical abilities, including flight. Of course, he must protect his invention from a tyrannical baron who wants nothing more than to acquire the car for his own nefarious purposes.

With music and lyrics by the Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins), this production is sure to entertain the entire family. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang plays Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. through Dec. 23. Tickets can be reserved online.