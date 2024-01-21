GLP-1 Journey: Week One

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Four weeks ago, I wrote about my decision to undertake a weight-loss journey using a GLP-1 (semaglutide drug like Ozempic or Wegovy). In short: to take the pressure off my increasingly arthritic knees and increase my mobility as I venture through my sixth decade on Earth.

After my primary care physician green-lighted the adventure (and the insurance company–finally–approved it), I set out on my journey. That approval was crucial because, without coverage, these drugs cost in the vicinity of $1,000 each month.

I’d also read the scary stories of bad side effects: nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, and worse. Would I be able to go to work Monday morning or would I be running to the bathroom constantly. (That was the reason I chose Saturday for my injection day–to give me a day to recover from any ill effects).

So, last Saturday, I took step #1 on this journey. The starting dose is a mere 0.25 mg once/week. This is a dose so low that many people get no effects (good or bad) at all. You stay on this dose for four weeks while your body acclimates to the drug, and then you titrate up to .5 mg/week. My doctor told me that we’ll see from there whether to go up again, depending on the effectiveness of the dosage.

Whether you use Ozempic or Wegovy, it comes prepared in a multi-use vial enclosed in a pen with six tiny needle capsules. Basically, attach the needle, set the pen to the correct dose (it shows in a little window), insert it into your leg (or tummy or flabby part of your arm), and push the button until it clicks. Wait a few seconds and remove (and properly discard the needle).

And so, the waiting begins. I’d recorded my starting weight in the morning and each day tracked pounds lost (or not) along with my food and water intake) and downloaded the Weight Watchers app for tracking progress on GLP-1 drugs. I joined a private Facebook group for people using either Wegovy or Ozempic for weight loss. The group has been my go-to each morning to check in for other peoples’ experiences, successes and travails. It’s a great community for support and camaraderie.

Weight Watchers has its own GLP-1 clinic program through a partnership with a company called Sequence, which costs $84 above and beyond a standard Weight Watchers subscription (not counting the cost of GLP-1 meds). However, contrary to popular belief, it is possible to use the GLP-1 plan and its app with only a standard Weight Watchers subscription. (The plan is only available on the app–not on desktop.) The plan counts only protein, fruits and veggies, and water as well as weight and fitness (connectable to your favorite fitness app).

So Week 1 is over and I’m a day into Week 2. I’ve had very, very slight queasiness a couple of mornings, but nothing even close to what I recall of morning sickness. More importantly, my sugar cravings vanished in about a day. I was shocked when, while preparing a cake, I was not even tempted to lick to bowl or taste the icing. (And, trust me, I am one who leaves batter in the mixing bowl so I can do exactly that!) Not even a slight nudging of an “aw, c’mon just one little lick–can’t hurt you,” emanating from my brain!

All week, my appetite and cravings have been suppressed, and I’ve been pushing the proteins, fruits and veggies. I’ve trained my brain to believe that if I eat sugary foods or fried anything, it will make me sick to my stomach (which it very much could on this drug if I believe the accounts on Facebook).

I am down six pounds (yes, I know it’s essentially water, so not too excited yet–but it’s a start). I’ve added a pre- and pro-biotic to keep “things” running smoothly, digestively speaking.

Another thing I have noticed is that my knee pain is not as terrible as it’s been in the cold of the Midwest. I’m guessing it’s because the eating regime I’m following is essentially and anti-inflammation diet, so my regime is working to help with my knees. I went for physical therapy on my knees yesterday; my PT said she couldn’t believe how much more flexible my legs were this week (I hadn’t yet told her about the weight loss adventure).

So that’s week 2. I’ll check in again next week, so stay tuned. Feel free to add your comments below! Find me at @B_Barnett on (okay, I’ll say it) X.