Music is Life: Aspect Chamber Music Series to Present Baroque Love Songs, Tragic Beethoven, More

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Love and loss ignite the first two 2024 concerts in New York City’s Aspect Chamber Music Series.

First up, on February 8, the early music ensemble A Golden Wire featuring soprano Nola Richardson and lutenist Kevin Payne play Baroque English love songs at a stylish new Aspect venue, Blue Gallery.

Next, on March 14, violinist Alexander Sitkovetsky, cellist Nicholas Canellakis, and pianist Wu Qian deliver autobiographically resonant works by Dvořák, Beethoven, and Smetana at Bohemian National Hall.

Love’s Sickness

The Feb. 8 concert, titled “Love’s Sickness: Music of the English Salon,” includes an illustrated talk by A Golden Wire’s harpist Parker Ramsey. Richardson and Payne will then join Ramsey and gambist Arnie Tanimoto in songs by Baroque-era composers including Henry Purcell, John Blow, William Lawes, and Marin Marais, as well as dramatist Thomas D’Urfey and other talents of the era.

Ramsey and Tanimoto are the core of A Golden Wire. They met while gigging with continuo groups around New York City and discovered “similar sensibilities about music, yes, but also the same sense of humor, which is incredibly important,” as Ramsey sagely told me.

The name “A Golden Wire” comes from Milton’s Paradise Lost. The poet describes the music made in the heavens on the seventh day to celebrate the just-finished creation of the universe: “the Harp / Had work and rested not; the solemn Pipe / And Dulcimer, all Organs of sweet stop / All sounds on Fret by String or Golden Wire / Tempered soft Tunings, intermixed with Voice / Choral or Unison…”

Tanimoto’s viola da gamba indeed has frets, unlike the instruments of the modern violin family. And while Ramsey’s harp may not have strings of gold, it is a baroque triple harp modeled after Italian baroque instruments.

The viola da gamba, for its part, is a mainstay of the early music scene. But you’ll see a harp less often at such concerts. So I asked Ramsey what drew him to the instrument.

His mother, he said, is a professional harpist and an avid lover of early music. Ramsey grew up immersed in recordings of the Boston Camerata, and “started harpsichord lessons when I was 14. I eventually pursued a master’s in historical keyboards at Oberlin before doing a second master’s in modern harp at Juilliard. Once I was done with school, I combined the two disciplines together.”

Mastery and Expertise

This deep knowledge of historical instruments and the music of many eras has led Ramsey to become a recognized expert, and he will be the featured speaker at the Feb. 8 concert. Aspect concerts always include an illustrated talk, usually by a noted musicologist with expert knowledge, but not usually by one of the featured musicians! Ramsey, however, is an experienced and highly motivated educator: “I give a lot of masterclasses on the harp when I travel to perform, and I often think of my job as a performer as being one of advocacy for my instrument.

“Sure, people have seen the harp,” he added, “but the repertoire and the history is not so clear in their minds as it is with the piano and the violin. And so, I use every opportunity I can to talk and invite listeners to learn about (what I think is) the world’s most fascinating instrument.”

Tanimoto, too, is an educator as well as an eminent, award-winning musician, having recently joined the performance faculty at Princeton University. I was surprised to learn that he was Juilliard’s first-ever viola da gamba major. Is early music finally getting its props?

At the Aspect concert the pair will be joined by lutenist Kevin Payne and by soprano Nola Richardson, who is not only a celebrated singer and a writer but a good sport, having “graciously stepped in last minute for our last engagement with Aspect,” Ramsey said. “She was such a delight and so wonderfully musical that we knew we had to keep doing more.”

Richardson is also, he added, “a real superstar when it comes to early repertoire, so it’s a real honor to have her on board again.”

Weird and Wonderful

The theme of the concert, “Love’s Sickness,” comes from a song by Purcell. As Ramsey writes in his program notes:

It’s seldom that love is not intermingled with other emotions and can even destabilize us to the point of insanity. One song by Purcell, “I attempt from Love’s Sickness to flay [flee] in vain,” makes the point that it’s inescapable. Another, “Mad Bess of Bedlam” speaks to an inmate in Bedlam asylum who has been abandoned by her lover, and reframes her narrative by inserting herself into the story of Orpheus and Eurydice. “The Blessed Virgin’s Expostulation” speaks to the fear that Virgin Mary has for her son’s path of obstinance and independence, and how the love for her son is inseparable from the sickening and foreboding notion she has that he will be doomed to die, leading her to try and talk to angels (who seemingly do not exist).

Some of the music is from composers less well known than Purcell. A Golden Wire’s stated focus on “underperformed and undiscovered repertoire” is borne out here with “music by [Purcell’s] forbears such as Nicholas Lanier, William Corkine, William Lawes and John Jenkins – all players of the viol and plucked instruments who were instrumental in keeping alive the tradition of courtly song.”

The program also crosses the Channel to illustrate the musical networking between England and other nations and the international careers of some of the musicians of the time – with a piece by Marin Marais, and a Chaconne by the Italian guitarist Francesco Corbetta, who worked both in the court of Charles II of France and in England.

Regarding the Corbetta song – “short but kind of wild, and contains a phasing passage like unto the music of Steve Reich” – Ramsey adds something that I always like to point out as well. “It helps give audiences a clue that there’s a lot of very weird and wonderful material from the period that defies our expectations.”

Love and Longing

Back at Bohemian National Hall, “From My Life” on March 14 will feature violinist Alexander Sitkovetsky, cellist Nicholas Canellakis, and pianist Wu Qian. They’ll play music by Dvořák, Beethoven, and Smetana. Musicologist Nicholas Chong (author of The Catholic Beethoven) will deliver the illustrated talk.

The last time I heard Sitkovetsy and Wu Qian it was at an Aspect concert on the theme of composers who had met in person – Tchaikovsky, Brahms, and Grieg – and who didn’t necessarily have great respect for one another’s work.

This time around, the music is by a different trio of composers, and the “meeting” is a thematic one: All three works come from periods when their respective composers were in states of personal flux or crisis.

Dvořák was pining for home when he wrote his Sonatina in G major for violin and piano, Op. 100, B. 183.

The deaths of two of Smetana’s daughters may be discerned underlying his Piano Trio in G Minor, Op. 15.

Most famously, 1802 was notable in Beethoven’s life as the year he wrote the Heiligenstadt Testament confessing his despair over his worsening deafness and his suicidal thoughts. He wrote his Violin Sonata No. 7, Op. 30 No. 2, in his “tragic key” of C minor that year.

Alexander Sitkovetsky

The Russian-British Sitkovetsky hails from a noted musical family and is a graduate of the Yehudi Menuhin School, London’s Royal Academy of Music, and the Kronberg Academy. In addition to his busy touring schedule, the in-demand violinist was recently named Artistic Director of Poland’s NFM Leopoldinum Orchestra.

Nicholas Cannelakis is a Curtis Institute of Music and New England Conservatory graduate and an artist of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. He’s also produced, directed, and starred in short films and music videos, including the web series “Conversations with Nick Canellakis.”

Shanghai-born pianist Wu Qian is a founding member, with Alexander Sitkovetsy, of the Sitkovetsky Trio. Her recording of Robert Schumann’s Kreisleriana was lauded as “one of the most spectacular readings…that I have ever heard…a fiery reading, explosively eloquent while radiantly persuasive.”

I always find eloquence plentiful at the Aspect Chamber Music Series. Fire and radiance too. And the more adverbs the better!

More Information and Tickets: