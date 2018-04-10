Tuesday , April 10 2018
Home / Culture and Society / Crime / Will Early Education Funding Reduce Future Crime?
the blue and red logo for Fight Crime Invest in Kids is pictured.
In early April, members of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, and the Chester County state legislative delegation met to discuss the impact pre-K funding could have on future crime. Photo courtesy Strong Nation.

Will Early Education Funding Reduce Future Crime?

Christopher Zoukis 51 mins ago Leave a comment 4 Views

In early April, law enforcement personnel and members of the Chester County, Pennsylvania state legislative delegation met to discuss the impact pre-K funding could have on future crime.

Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, one of the committees in the Council for a Strong America network, is a non-profit, bipartisan organization made up of law enforcement, retired military personnel, business leaders, religious leader, coaches, and athletes. Together, the diverse group promotes solutions for good American citizenship among the next generation.

At the April meeting, the delegation from Fight Crime referenced their 2017 report, Pre-K Key to Cutting Pennsylvania Prison Costs and Boosting School Success.The report notes, “State and national research studies show that quality early learning programs have been proven to reduce disadvantages, resulting in fewer behavior problems, better school outcomes, increased high school graduation rates, and ultimately less criminal activity.” According to the report, more than $244 million in benefits to society could be realized simply by increasing access to high-quality pre-K programs.

With America housing 22 percent of the world’s prison population despite having only five per cent of the world’s population, it’s clear that something in the prison system is not adding up. The demographics of prisons across the nation are skewed to people of color and disenfranchised persons – put bluntly, if you are not white and/or you are poor, you are more likely to go to jail.

Sadly, persons of color remain firm targets of discrimination when it comes to hiring and employment (Harvard Business Review cites no change in hiring discrimination against black Americans over the past 25 years). With a harder time gaining meaningful employment, persons of color make up the larger share of Americans living in poverty – and that brings us full circle. Not being white, and being poor, greatly increases one’s chances of going to prison in America – and the current system is a cycle designed to keep things that way.

While policy changes and a move away from for-profit prison systems will go a long way in aligning America’s prisons with those of more progressive countries, education remains a key driver in preventing citizens from going to jail in the first place, in becoming more attractive prospects for hire, and in reducing recidivism. To that end, Fight Crime: Invest in Kids wants to see better educational opportunities across the board starting early – very early.

“No child is destined at birth to end up in jail,” Sherriff Carolyn Welsh said at the above-noted meeting.

“Strategic investments of public dollars into education can save taxpayers billions of dollars in the longer run, by decreasing levels of welfare, crime and other challenges facing our society. This is a classic (policy) case that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound (and then some) in cure,” added State Rep. Duane Milne. “The connection between well-funding early education initiatives and the later effects on reducing the likelihood of someone engaging in criminal activity and becoming a ‘regular’ of the criminal justice system is clear, convincing and compelling.”

Fight Crime: Invest in Kids suggests that a $40 million boost in quality pre-K funding in the 2018-2019 budget would translate into 4,400 more children receiving their best educational head start.

Currently, approximately 106,000 three- and four-year-olds in Pennsylvania, and 3,500 children in Chester County, do not have access to quality pre-K education. That’s a whole lot of young ones staring down the dreaded school-to-prison pipeline, but it’s also a reality that can be averted for many of them with the simple allocation of dollars into early education.

“Children who attend high-quality learning programs will enter kindergarten ready to learn, do better in school, are more likely to graduate high school and college, and become thriving citizens within the community,” noted Christine Fox, curriculum director for Warwick Child Care Center. And she is absolutely right.

Christopher Zoukis is the author of Federal Prison Handbook: The Definitive Guide to Surviving the Federal Bureau of Prisons, (Middle Street Publishing, 2017), and College for Convicts: The Case for Higher Education in American Prisons (McFarland & Co., 2014). He regularly contributes to New York Daily NewsPrison Legal News and Criminal Legal News. He can be found online at ChristopherZoukis.comPrisonEducation.com and PrisonerResource.com.

Tags

About Christopher Zoukis

Christopher Zoukis, a writer currently incarcerated at FCC Petersburg (Medium), is an impassioned and active prison education advocate, a legal commentator, and a prolific writer of books, book reviews, and prison law articles. While living in federal prison at various security levels, retaliations for his activism have earned him long stretches in solitary, or "the hole." While in prison, he has earned numerous academic, legal, and ministerial credentials. Christopher is very knowledgeable about prison-related legal issues, prison policy, federal regulations, and case law. He is the author of Federal Prison Handbook: The Definitive Guide to Surviving the Federal Bureau of Prisons (Middle Street Publishing, 2017), College for Convicts: The Case for Higher Education in American Prisons (McFarland & Company, 2014) and thePrison Education Guide (Prison Legal News Publishing, 2016). The Federal Prison Handbook is an IndieReader Discovery Awards winner. A regularly featured contributing writer for The Huffington Post and Prison Legal News, the nation's most prominent prison law publication, Christopher has enjoyed significant media exposure through appearances with the Wall Street Journal's Market Watch, Vice.com, Salon.com, In These Times, The Jeff McArthur Show, The Simi Sara Show,TheCommentary.ca, 88.9 WERS' award-winning "You Are Here" radio segment, and The Examiner. Other articles and book reviews appeared in The New York Journal of Books, the Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, Blog Critics, Midwest Book Review, Basil and Spice, Seattle Post-Intelligencer, SF Gate, AND Magazine, Truth-Out.org, Rain Taxi, and the Education Behind Bars Newsletter, with content syndicated by the Associated Press, Google News, and Yahoo News. He established three websites: PrisonEducation.com, PrisonerResource.com, and ChristopherZoukis.com, and was a former editor of the Education Behind Bars Newsletter. In 2011, his fiction won two PEN American Center Prison Writing Awards for a screenplay and a short story. He taught a popular course on writing and publishing to over 100 fellow prisoners. Today Christopher is successfully working on a Bachelor's Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies (Business/Law) from Adams State University. Following his 2016 graduation, he plans on attending Adams State University's MBA program. He regularly advises fellow prisoners and prison consultants about legal issues and federal regulations governing the Federal Bureau of Prisons operations. Upon release he plans to attend law school and become a federal criminal defense attorney. Christopher will not allow incarceration to waste his years or halt the progress of his life. He began his prison terms as a confused kid who made poor decisions but is today determined to create a better life. "We can't let the past define us," he says. "We have to do something today to make tomorrow what we want it to be."

Check Also

Damning Report Finds Serious Issues With Youth In Prison

From understaffing to high suicide rates, youth are underserved in juvenile justice system.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs | Web Admin Michael Carrasquillo
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved