Why We All Claim to Be Busier Than We Actually Are (and What to Do About It)

Think about the last time you complained about or just mentioned how busy you are. You might have missed a social gathering and used your busyness as an excuse, or might have griped to a coworker in exasperation after discovering an increase to your workload.

But be honest. How busy are you really?

According to a study from Havas Worldwide, about 42 percent of us are willing to admit that we overstate our daily obligations, and 60 percent of us already believe that most of our peers are exaggerating their workloads. When you factor in the number of people who overstate their level of busyness without realizing it, and those who know they’re overstating but aren’t willing to admit it, you can all but guarantee the majority of us are exaggerators.

But why is this the case, and what should we be doing about it?

Why We All Want (and Need) to Be Busy

These are just some of the common reasons we exaggerate how busy we are:

We want to look good at work. In most workplaces, the people who come in early and stay late are valued more than their contemporaries because we perceive more hours (and more effort) as a sign of dedication and something to be proud of. If we claim we’re spending more time or are working harder than we actually are, we get to make ourselves look more valuable to our employers.

How to Fix the Problem

This may seem a non-issue, or one that isn’t significant, but there are several issues that could arise from this busy-bragging. By overstating our levels of busyness, we:

Mislead our employers, resulting in imbalanced and inefficient businesses.

So what can we do to correct the problem?

Make an honest evaluation. First, make an honest evaluation of your busyness and obligations. How many hours of the day do you spend working? And how many of those hours are truly working, rather than talking to coworkers or grabbing a snack? How much time do you get to spend on hobbies and personal projects? Do the math – you’ll probably be surprised at what you find.

There’s no easy fix for this busy-bragging epidemic, but we can all take steps on our own to make the problem better. The first step is recognizing there’s a problem in the first place, so if you’re able to be honest with yourself, and admit that you overstate your obligations, you’ve already made some progress.