Universal Studios Home Entertainment Holiday Gift Guide, 2017

From Christmas-themed favorites from yesterday to one-of-a-kind comedians of yesteryear, the classics are more popular than ever this year with this assortment of collections from Universal Studios Home Entertainment.

From the more recent side of the spectrum, Universal has revisited one of the current generation’s most beloved holiday favorites. In this new Blu-ray Combo pack of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Deluxe Edition, viewers still get the iconic Jim Carrey/Ron Howard live-action adaptation from 2000 with remastered High-Def image and audio and a variety of special features, but this time, there’s a little more to offer, as this new box set comes with exclusive, collectible green fuzzy packaging.

Another classic holiday favorite for previous generations also checks in for a stay with Universal’s Holiday Inn: 75th Anniversary Edition. The timeless Irving Berlin musical from 1942 stars Fred Astaire and Bing Crosby, and introduced filmgoers to the certain perennial favorite entitled “White Christmas”. The classic returns to home video in a new Blu-ray set with enough bonus features to fit under a tree, including a new bonus disc featuring a new stage adaptation, Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn: The Broadway Musical.

Of course, Christmas with Bing Crosby just wouldn’t be the same without his best-know filmic partner, Bob Hope. But don’t worry, because the legendary comedian is on full display this season with Universal’s Bob Hope: The Ultimate Collection on DVD. Spread out over ten discs, this must-have for any and all classic comedy enthusiasts presents 21 of the quick-witted icon’s most beloved feature films, including ‒ naturally ‒ his Road to… movies with Bing Crosby and Dorothy Lamour.

The final offering this year is another great collection, albeit one of a decidedly different tone. I speak of Universal’s newly marketed Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection DVD box set. Containing 15 of the legendary film director’s best works along with over 15 hours of special features and a collectible 58-page booklet, this spectacular set also sports two bonus discs of episodes from the Master’s classic Alfred Hitchcock Presents and the Alfred Hitchcock Hour television series.

From Dr. Seuss to Alfred Hitchcock, Universal is determined to make sure this is one killer holiday season. Enjoy.