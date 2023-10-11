Turner Classic Movies Announces 15th Annual TCM Classic Film Festival Dates for April 18-21, 2024

Share Facebook

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) today announced that their signature fan-favorite event, TCM Classic Film Festival, will return to Hollywood, CA on Thursday, April 18 through Sunday, April 21, 2024. Movie lovers will once again descend upon Hollywood Boulevard for one-of-a-kind programming set within the theme “Most Wanted: Crime and Justice in Film.” Over four packed days and nights, attendees will be treated to an extensive lineup of great movies, appearances by legendary stars and filmmakers, fascinating presentations and panel discussions, special events, and more. The festival’s official hotel and central gathering point will be The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, which has a longstanding role in movie history and was the site of the first Academy Awards ceremony. The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel will also offer special rates for festival attendees.

Mike De Luca and Pamela Abdy, Co-Chairs & CEOs, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group said, “Like Turner Classic Movies itself, the TCM Classic Film Festival is a destination for cinephiles, and the 2024 edition will undoubtedly be among the best yet. We are so thrilled to invite TCM fans to celebrate the very best in cinema in the heart of Hollywood and to be amongst the filmmakers and casts who have lit up the silver screen for us all over the years.”

Since the beginning of cinema, filmmakers around the world have long been captivated by the inherent conflict between criminal endeavors and the pursuit of justice. A century’s worth of struggles between killers, crooks, convicts and the police, G-Men, amateur sleuths and other supposed keepers of the peace have entertained and thrilled audiences and storytellers alike. But movies also remind us that it’s not just simply about cops and robbers or good versus evil. Justice can be defined very differently when it comes to those wrongfully accused and pursued, to men and women of color, or when it’s corrupt authorities themselves who have violated the very law they are sworn to uphold. In those stories, what is most wanted is justice that has been denied.

In 2024, the network celebrates its 30th anniversary in addition to the 15th annual TCM Classic Film Festival located on Hollywood Boulevard. Continuing its longstanding legacy of film preservation, impactful storytelling, and memorable experiences curated for fans, the network has become a cornerstone in the film industry and created a community for film buffs alike.

Passes for the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival will go on sale in December and will include a special Early Bird discount window. For more information, please visit http://filmfestival.tcm.com.