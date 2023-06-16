Tribeca Film Festival Review: ‘The Miracle Club,’ Starring Maggie Smith, Laura Linney, Kathy Bates

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Set in the 1960s Ireland, the Spotlight Narrative World Premiere, The Miracle Club screened at Tribeca. Written by Jimmy Smallhorne, Timothy Prager, and Joshua D. Maurer, Thaddeus O’Sullivan directed. The film sports four heavy hitting actors to portray a poignant story of loss, heartbreak, and reconciliation. In the Q and A Thaddeus O’Sullivan quipped that the film he longed to make finally got made to screen at Tribeca. Sometimes, like issues of faith, miracles, like this film take their time to produce a perfect work. The Miracle Club clearly appears to be such a film.

The film opens at the seaside in Ballygar, a lower middle class community in Dublin, Ireland. At the film’s opening, the camera focuses on Lily (Maggie Smith), who brings flowers in memorial to her son’s grave. Listed on the grave wall we note he drowned at sea in his twenties, decades before. From there the director introduces us to Lily’s cohort for the evening celebration. Friends Lily, Eileen (Kathy Bates) and Dolly (Agnes O’Casey) dress in coordinated outfits in the midst of their chaotic home life.

Chrissie returns forty years later for her mother’s funeral

As they head off to church for a celebration, Chrissie (Laura Linney) meets with Father Byrne (Mark O’Halloran). He shows her her mother’s casket decorated with beautiful flowers paid for by a friend. When he gives Chrissie her mother’s house key, Chrissie questions why no one pays respects to her mother. Father Byrne explains the congregants plan to attend the evening’s fundraiser for the Lourdes trip which her mother spearheaded. He suggests friends and family felt her mom would want them to celebrate. Then, he invites her to join the congregation for the variety show and prize given for best performance.

From Chrissie’s responses, we divine the decades long estrangement between Chrissie and her mother. When she walks into the house where she lived forty years before, she behaves like a stranger. Clearly, she won’t stay. Most probably, she will probably sell the house and belongings as soon as she straightens out her mother’s affairs.

Thaddeus O’Sullivan, Laura Linney at the Q and A after the World Premiere screening of The Miracle Club at Tribeca Film Festival (courtesy of Carole Di Tosti)

Interestingly, Chrissie’s, presence in the town, noticed by the old timers friendly with her parents receives mixed responses. However, her mother’s friends, Lily and Eileen ostracize her. Unaware of Chrissie’s estrangement and abandonment of her mother and the town forty years before, Dolly befriends Chrissie. For her part Chrissie behaves with gentility and grace. Especially kind to Dolly, she encourages her about her son who has autism (undiagnosed) and doesn’t speak.

Father Byrne encourages reconciliation

As events unravel, Father Byrne encourages Chrissie and her mother’s friends who hold grudges against her to make peace. Initially, Chrissie declines going on the trip. When Lily, Eileen, and Dolly take the tour of Lourdes, we discover each has a secret reason for going. Dolly hopes her son will receive a miracle and talk. Lily and Eileen enjoy accompanying Dolly and her son.

However, they also go for a miracle from the Blessed Mother. At the last minute, Dolly’s husband releases Dolly but tells her never to return home. She defies him in search of the miracle, her son’s speech. The driver leaves, but has to stop. After hesitating, Chrissie decides to join the trip. Surprisingly, she blocks the bus until the driver lets her on, a dramatic flourish which shocks Lily and Eileen.

We come to understand why Chrissie joins the trip

During the journey, we understand why Chrissie joins the group and withstands the ire of her mother’s friends, who obviously despise her. Chrissie seeks answers from them. Not understanding their behavior years ago, she intends to confront them and receive the truth. How and when this occurs on their journey to Lourdes provides laughter, joy and heartbreak. Father Byrne encourages the reconciliation of the women and Chrissie. However, he and they understand that without such reconciliation, their own redemption and self-forgiveness will never occur.

Key elements in the film’s fine rendering include the ensemble work by the stellar cast. Additionally, the director’s attention to historical elements provides a return to a time in Dublin right before The Troubles began. Importantly, we note the lower middle class housing and the cultural oppression of the Catholic church. Lily and Eileen’s response to uphold the hypocritical values contributed to the destruction of friendships and Chrissie leaving. The oppressive mores why Chrissie and her mother never reconciled from their estrangement.

Clearly, one of the themes of The Miracle Club concerns the harm caused by dictatorial, bigoted parents and nihilistic church folkways. Interestingly, the writers have mitigated the severity of Catholicism’s control. Through the kindliness of attractive Father Byrne who has winning ways and a sense of humor, we realize the church’s changes since Chrissie left.

By the film’s conclusion, the mystery of Lily’s son’s drowning and why Chrissie left to return after her mother’s death clarify. Ironically, Lily, Eileen, and Dolly do receive their miracles, though Dolly doesn’t realize it. Poignantly, the most important miracle of the lost friendships are restored. Chrissie’s return is the finest miracle they receive.

The last screening still has tickets available at https://tribecafilm.com/films/miracle-club-2023 Look for The Miracle Club to screen on platforms in the near future.