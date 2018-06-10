The Washington Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup Festivities Move into Other Sports Events in D.C.

Three days ago, the Washington Capitals clinched the series win in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Las Vegas. The celebratory mood has been in full swing in the D.C. metro area since that Thursday night, when the Caps beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3. When you’re heading out for errands, taking in a museum and monuments, or eating out, expect to see someone in a red Caps shirt or the new gray Stanley Cup Champions apparel.

Some cities are also offering Caps-related activities for families to take part in. For example, at this weekend’s Celebrate Fairfax!, young hopefuls could try to best the goalie at the net. Move a little further past the booth and kids could have a go at weaving around a “rink.” During a lull right before the Gin Blossoms concert, adults in the seating areas were cheering the familiar chant, “C-A-P-S, Caps, Caps, Caps!”

Caps frenzy has spread, bringing the positive vibe and excitement to other sporting events in Washington, D.C. Other teams and their fans are eager to achieve success and title wins as the region looks ahead. Players from other sports teams donned Capitals jerseys as a show of solidarity for the beloved hockey team while the events of the Finals were still unfolding. Now the Capitals have returned the favor as the celebrations continue.

They were spotted wearing Washington Nationals apparel at Saturday afternoon’s baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, which ended with a victory of 7-5. Alex Ovechkin, the Capitals’ team captain, had the honors of throwing the first pitch, or rather, two first pitches. His throw to Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer was awful, but Ovi received another chance to get the pitch right. It’s okay to give “the Great 8” a little slack, since he brought back the special cup that everyone in D.C. wanted.

Speaking of Lord Stanley, the prized Cup was also at Nationals Stadium. Ovi and the other hockey players hoisted it up for everyone in the crowd to see. These lucky fans sat under the exciting presentation and had a perfect view. Later, they also named one of the roaming pigeons Stanley. Are there going to be more animals and pets christened Stanley in the coming months?

Me and my friends sat in the section under the Capitals at the Nats game yesterday. Some amateur sleuth can probably figure out whose watch that is. We named the pigeon Stanley. pic.twitter.com/JgY5i4dDsA — Wookiee Of The Year (@WookieeOTY) June 10, 2018

Putting other Stanleys aside, let’s focus back on the Stanley that’s on everyone’s mind if you’re a Capitals fan. Don’t despair if you haven’t seen the Stanley Cup yet during these festivities because the biggest party is yet to come. On Tuesday, June 12, there will be a huge parade downtown along Constitution Avenue at 11:00 a.m. The parade will be followed by an ALLCAPS rally at 7th Street by the National Mall. Other than the parade route, no further details are out for the event. Expect that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will be making remarks.

Caps fans were very excited about Lynda Carter’s display of support for the team during the Finals. It would be fitting to have the former Wonder Woman as a distinguished participant in the parade procession and a rally speaker. Carter is no stranger to the D.C. parade scene. She served as Super Grand Marshall in the 2013 Capital Pride Parade, which was superhero-themed that year.

Do you have a wish list of who you’d like to see in the parade and the ALLCAPS rally?