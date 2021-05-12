Song Premiere: Sam Robbins – ‘New’

Share Facebook

Today we’re proud to premiere the track “New” from singer-songwriter Sam Robbins’ debut album Finally Feeling Young, out May 14.

A native of Portsmouth, NH and a recent graduate of the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Robbins has rapidly become a full-time touring artist, performing (pre-lockdown) at venues such as the Bluebird Cafe, Blue Ocean Music Hall and Tupelo Music Hall. Making the move to Music City, he was an audience winner of the “Nashville Rising Song” event. After the 2019 release of his single “Addicted,” he headlined a sold-out show at the 3S Artspace in his hometown of Portsmouth.

His new album, Finally Feeling Young, has a ’70s songwriter vibe, reflecting his proudly-worn influences. In fact, for his audition for Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Jennifer Hudson on NBC’s The Voice in 2018, he performed a Jim Croce song. “I’ve always loved classic singer-songwriters from the ’70s,” Sam says, “and my writing has always reflected that. On Finally Feeling Young we tried to recreate that vintage sound along with modern production elements added here and there that would create a unique sound.”

James Taylor himself has gotten on board, reposting a couple of Sam’s performance videos on his social media.

“‘New’ is definitely my favorite song on the album,” Sam tells us. “It was one of those rare songs that just spilled out in half an hour. It’s one that personally means so much to me – some of the lyrics are abstract, personal and might not make sense to everyone but I absolutely love it. We recorded it in Boston with just me and Max Chester playing a full grand piano at two in the morning, and that session was probably the most memorable from the whole record.”

Join Sam for a virtual record release concert via Zoom on Sunday, May 16. Visit his website for info and to pre-order Finally Feeling Young.