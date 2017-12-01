Sacramento’s Radio 94.7 Electric Christmas 2017 Concert Less Than One Week Away

Sacramento is not one of the first cities that come to mind when people today think about live music. Fortunately, Sacramento’s indie music radio station Radio 94.7 has slowly and steadily tried to help foster the “city of trees” as a great destination for top artists.

Part of Radio 94.7’s efforts has included organizing annual concert events such as next week’s Electric Christmas concert at the Golden 1 Center (home of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings) in downtown Sacramento on December 7.

The popular indie folk band The Lumineers will headline the show this year. They are finishing off their world tour in support of last year’s sophomore album, Cleopatra.

Ohio indie rock quartet Walk the Moon is another popular act that consistently plays on Sacramento’s airways – to the point that it’s hard to remember a time when “Shut Up and Dance” didn’t exist. The last act is Portland, Oregon-based alternative rock band Portugal. The Man, who made the mainstream leap with the infectious “Feel It Still” that is all over radio and television. It’s quite gratifying to see the latter’s success given that the band has existed since its formation way back in 2001.

This year’s three-band lineup is a welcome change from last year’s five-band show. Organizers probably felt five performances were too many to fit inside a three-hour window without having much downtime between sets. This is probably a good idea, as I remember Warpaint’s 15-20 minute set last year feeling a bit short.

Unfortunately, the all-ages event is already sold-out, so be prepared to find a secondary source or hope for luck in last-minute 94.7 giveaways for a ticket.