Product Review: E255 Active Speaker System

Edifier’s E255 5.1 Luna Eclipse active speaker system packs a high-quality, 385-watt punch with a Ferrari red design and 5.1 surround sound with wireless components for a clutter free set-up.

No detailed expertise is required for set-up either since no calibrations are needed with this quality system. Just place components somewhere accessible, especially when pairing wireless components to the main component.

The overall weight of these six components is close to 50 pounds (22 kg) and a remote control is included. The four speakers, subwoofer, and main unit provide high-quality sound. You can spread components throughout the room in a clutter free array as long as you have enough outlets. Component placement on top of cabinets or next to large furniture pieces can also give users some flexible options.

The front left and right Luna Eclipse HD speakers connect directly to the center speaker, which includes an easy-to-view, digital display in the middle. This OLED display allows you to adjust volume, decoder status, mute sound and other settings (also using remote).

There are three optical inputs and a 3.5 mm audio input (auxiliary) in the back of the center hub speaker. The optical input port covers are a bit hard to remove, so be careful to secure the center speaker as you remove them and be sure to remove the tiny clear plastic covers from the male connection end of the included optical cable.

There is no external amplifier required and the strong wireless Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity works so well there was never an signal issue thanks to a strong range or any distortions. Users can easily set-up components (two plug-in speakers (optional stands available)) wirelessly once the Bluetooth signal is active, but not more than 10 meters away from the center speaker. Note: No HDMI support.

As the largest sized piece, take care when placing 220W subwoofer and try not to rub it against other items since the plastic finish can leave marks, especially against something of a different color. Be sure to route the cord through the back notch as well (see picture).

Once set-up, the amazing sound splashes through listeners in Dolby / DTS Perfect. The settings are easy to adjust using the remote, but users should get familiar with the settings since the screen is only about two-inches wide – a good compromise to avoid distraction, but still keep usability and functionality relatively pain-free. Be patient with response times as well with central speaker functions (system features nice fade-ins and fade-outs during key functions).

The durable, high-end packaging protected each piece very well including the white, draw-string bags. The craftsmanship and design impress, especially in the notable red color. No sharp edges. The considerate weight distribution leans towards a vertical placement, but horizontal is possible when needed (just prevent any surface damage).

Edifier definitely continues their past successes (e.g. bookshelf system). This excellent high-end performing, all-in-one surround sound system comes highly recommended (**** out of four stars) and is available in red (U.S. and Canada; black availability in the UK and other countries). Includes a two-year warranty in the U.S. and Canada.

Detailed specifications below: