New Software Spotlight: Adobe Elements Bundle 2019

Adobe Elements 2019 is the latest Elements product bundle. Included is Adobe Photoshop Elements 2019 Adobe Premiere Elements 2019. Both are scaled down versions of their professional counterparts, but both bring elements of each product so that the photo and/or video enthusiast doesn’t have to be burdened with a lot additional functionality that they may never need. The purchase price for the Elements 2019 bundle is $149.99.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2019

Photoshop is considered by many to be the best image editor on the planet, but for the general consumer it may be too big and bulky to manage your home photo projects. This is for a couple of reasons. First, Photoshop, there is usually a high end learning curve that can take months; even years to become accomplished and second, a high end product usually comes with a high end price. You can check out what you need to run Adobe Photoshop Elements 2019 from their tech specs page.

So what is new with Adobe Photoshop Elements 2019?

• Redesigned photo collages – is all new and it allows you to build collages much faster than ever before. You can choose from new templates and, with fewer clicks, create posts for your social accounts that really stand out. You can add backgrounds and frames to make them even more appealing.

• Multi-photo text – will let you create text that you can place a different photo in each letter to create amazing designs. Through the use of Guided Edits, you can resize and adjust the look and feel of your creation.

• Memes – are all the rage and now with Photoshop Elements 2019 you can quickly and easily create your own personal memes to share on social media. You can even add filters and boarders to your text and image creation.

• Partial photo-sketch – gives you the ability to take a part of your photo and turn it into a sketch. You can use pencil or colored pencil on an old photo or old paper look. There are step-by-step instructions.

• Overlays – will add a unique look to your photos using text and borders to make them stand out on your favorite social media outlet.

• HEIF support – or High Efficiency Image File format now has faster installation and faster performance. You can also import and edit these images on MacOS as well.

Adobe Premiere Elements 2019

Adobe Premiere Elements 2019 is the latest release of the consumer-based video editing program from Adobe. It is a scaled down version of their professional level package Premiere Pro without all of the learning curve of the pro version, but yet it still provides a lot of power for the creation of personal videos.

Like Photoshop Elements, Premiere Elements is a lot easier to work with and a lot more manageable than Premiere Pro and while it has fewer features than the pro version, the features that it does have, will better serve the general consumer. To see out what you need to run Adobe Premiere Elements 2019 just check out their requirements page.

So what is new with Adobe Premiere Elements 2019?

• Quick-edit mode – makes it easier than ever to create great movies. Quick Edit mode has been enhanced so that when you follow through the steps of creating a new production, you have an easier time to combine photos, clips, music, titles, music, and more using the simplified Sceneline.

• Glass pane effect – provides a really cool wipe video overlay that make it look like your scene is happening behind glass.

• Luma fade – uses the colors from darkest to lightest when creating fade transitions.

• Better performance – is seen in both execution of common tasks as well as in your installation. Even better it now supports import and editing HEIF images and HEVC videos on macOS 10.13 and above. It also supports variable frame rate (VFR)

So what is new with Adobe Premiere Elements 2019 Home Screen?

• Start quickly – from right on the home screen. You will see all the new features right there as well as inspiration to get started.

• Auto Creations – are now available through Adobe Sensei AI technology. You can have collages as well as photo and video slideshows made for you automatically.

Adobe Photoshop Elements really continues as a great platform for consumer based photo editing. Enhancements in selection capabilities especially for some of the more tricky ones that involve hair and other fine detail, more intuitive compositing workflows, and more tools to let the basic user create more advanced images this version makes for a nice upgrade to Photoshop Elements.

Adobe Premiere Elements also has a couple of nice features with the 4K movie editing that will bring video editing to a new level. The better audio tools as well as the additional Guided Edits make this a better product. I think that the Adobe Elements 2019 bundle makes for a really good upgrade and if you are new to the photo/video editing scene, a very good entry point.

