Tuesday , June 25 2019
Home / Music / Music Genres / Classical / Music Video Premiere: Reuel, EDM/Classical Crossover Pianist, with ‘Für Elise’ as You’ve Never Heard It
Reuel classical fur elise
Reuel (photo credit: Larry Johnson)

Music Video Premiere: Reuel, EDM/Classical Crossover Pianist, with ‘Für Elise’ as You’ve Never Heard It

Jon Sobel 1 week ago Leave a comment 28 Views

Classical crossover artist and virtuoso pianist Reuel is readying a new album of original music. While we await its September release, we’re happy to premiere Reuel’s video for his marvelous take on Beethoven’s “Für Elise.” The track is from Classical, his recent album of famous classical music themes arranged, and in some cases extensively reimagined, for solo piano.

For years the Texas-born, Las Vegas-based pianist has been a jack-of-many-musical-trades: pianist, composer, film scorer, improviser, teacher, even music education app developer. As a performer and recording artist, he spans the worlds of classical, pop, film, and EDM. He has a pop band, a classical trio, and a solo concert career. He performs classical music, creative arrangements of popular music, and originals.

The upcoming Transformation album will spotlight original music that combines electronic dance tracks with piano melodies played in a classical style.

How did Reuel’s scintillating, virtuosic version of Beethoven’s beloved Bagatelle in A Minor come about? Almost every one of us, if we studied piano at all, played this beautiful composition, popularly titled “Für Elise,” at one time or another. But we common folk were happy to play the song as Beethoven wrote it.

Reuel had bigger things in mind. “As a pianist,” he explains, “I have always dreamed of rearranging Beethoven’s iconic melody ‘Für Elise’ in a more advanced classical style. This presto version begins in familiar territory and expands each part of the original composition in a Theme & Variations structure with virtuosic and modernized piano arrangements.”

Hear the whole Classical album on Spotify, and follow Reuel on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. His new album Transformation is scheduled for release September 20, 2019 on Lucky Hound Music.

Tags

About Jon Sobel

Jon Sobel is a Publisher and Executive Editor of Blogcritics as well as lead editor of the Culture & Society section. As a writer he contributes most often to Culture, where he reviews NYC theater; he also covers interesting music releases.Through Oren Hope Marketing and Copywriting at http://www.orenhope.com/ you can hire him to write or edit whatever marketing or journalistic materials your heart desires.Jon also writes the blog Park Odyssey at http://parkodyssey.blogspot.com/ where he visits every park in New York City. And by night he's a part-time working musician: lead singer, songwriter, and bass player for Whisperado, a member of other bands as well, and a sideman.

Check Also

Thomas Crawford conducts the American Classical Orchestra

Concert Review: American Classical Orchestra – ‘Eroica’ (NYC, 17 May 2019)

Beethoven's "Eroica" Symphony was a jubilant finish to the American Classical Orchestra's season under Thomas Crawford, showing their mastery of, and ardent feeling for, the classical repertoire.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs | Web Admin Michael Carrasquillo
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved