Music Video Premiere: Karen Atkins – ‘Slip Slidin’ Away’ (Paul Simon Cover)

Karen Atkins premieres the music video for her cover of Paul Simon’s “Slip Slidin’ Away.” The song is from Atkins’ latest album, In My Room. The album is receiving beau coup airplay on Triple A (adult album alternative) radio stations, and Atkins’ last three music videos attained more than 300,000 views on YouTube.

Spanning seven decades, Simon’s career began in 1956 when he teamed up with Art Garfunkel in Simon and Garfunkel. Simon will play his final show in September, in Queens. In celebration of Simon’s talent, Atkins recorded her version of his 1977 hit song, “Slip Slidin’ Away,” a song about the evanescent quality of dreams.

Singer-songwriter Atkins is multi-talented. Not only is she a musician, she’s also a natural health expert and healer. Eschewing the standard Western frequency in which A = 440, she utilizes instruments calibrated to A = 432, because the latter frequency conduces to healing and internal harmony.

Atkins’ version of “Slip Slidin’ Away” is more luminous than Simon’s, emanating gentler colors of less opacity. There’s a filament of SoCal soft country exuding from Atkins’ rendition, almost a gospel flavor, imbuing the tune with a deliciously subtle sensation, inescapable and serene.

Atkins’ voice, vaguely reminiscent of Sheryl Crow, projects velvety smooth textures and sparkling timbres, infusing the tune with tantalizing sonic gesticulations. It’s an inviting voice, full of alluring charm and pervasive clarity, making it one of those comfortably enticing voices you can listen to over and over and never grow weary.

Atkins’ crystalline tones do the lyrics justice, investing them with just the right amount of emotional commitment.

“I know a woman / Became a wife / These are the very words she uses / To describe her life / She said a good day / Ain’t got no rain / She said a bad day’s when I lie in bed / And think of things that might have been / Slip slidin’ away / Slip slidin’ away / You know the nearer your destination / The more you’re slip slidin’ away.”

With “Slip Slidin’ Away,” Karen Atkins reveals her brilliant vocal talent and delicacy of allusion. This is an impressive cover of a wonderful song.

Follow Karen Atkins on karenatkinsmusic.com, Facebook, and Twitter.