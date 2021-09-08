Wednesday , September 8 2021
Eleanor McCain I Can See Hope from Here
Music Video Premiere: Eleanor McCain – ‘I Can See Hope from Here’

On September 24, Canadian singer Eleanor McCain will release I Can See Hope from Here, her new album of songs by Canadian artists. With 14 tracks arranged by Canadian arrangers and recorded with Canadian symphony orchestras, the project beautifully reimagines Canada-born songs in a wide ranges of genres – songs made famous by the likes of Sarah McLachlan, Linda Ronstadt, Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes, along with some by well-known Indigenous artists.

As McCain told us in our recent exclusive interview, “Canada has created some of the best songwriters and arrangers in the world, I believe, who bring to their work a depth of feeling and authenticity that I’ve seldom found elsewhere.” She explained that “the intention behind the album was to showcase a diverse group of songwriters, guest artists, arrangers, genres, and regions…

“I usually define my music as a classical crossover style that draws from pop ballads, jazz, folk, and Celtic/traditional music so the diverse track list is consistent with this. I tend to focus on the meaning and emotion expressed by a song rather than being dedicated to one specific genre. I love to fuse styles.”

The title track is the sole new song written for the project, composed by the album’s producer Don Breithaupt and his brother Jeff. It carries an explicit message of solace, hope, and inspiration as the age of COVID-19 drags on. Today Blogcritics is proud to premiere the video for Eleanor McCain’s “I Can See Hope from Here.”

I Can See Hope from Here, the album, is out Sept. 24, 2021 on Entertainment One and is available for pre-order.

