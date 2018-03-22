Friday , March 23 2018
Home / Music / Reviews music / Album Reviews / Music Review: Rondi Marsh – ‘The Pink Room’
Rondi Marsh

Music Review: Rondi Marsh – ‘The Pink Room’

susanfrancesny 2 hours ago Leave a comment 8 Views

Singing jazz wasn’t vocalist Rondi Marsh’s start into music, but she found it while performing and investigating her range as a singer. Her fourth studio recording, The Pink Room, shows she is in full command of the reins as a jazz singer. Whether she is dipping in the pools of torchlight ambiences or festive romps, she shows an acute understanding of her craft. Displaying a finesse that only a seasoned artist could manage, she has found her niche. Comprised of 10 American Songbook standards and one original track, Marsh’s release is a burst of refreshing interpretations on modern jazz.

Her voice moves with limber ease, demonstrating a delivery that is entrancing. A savvy vocalist, her composure conveys a Moulin Rouge-style ambience. She maneuvers through the stylistic changes of “The Bass Song” with aplomb. A compilation of George and Ira Gershwin’s “Slap That Bass” and Meaghan Trainor’s “All about That Bass,” the track is a contemporary entanglement of classic showtunes pizzazz with a profusion of dance pop grooves. Her vocals boast a casual looseness and a deep attachment to the lyrics.

The brushed strokes of Don Kinney’s drumming and Ryan Donnelly’s bass pulls have a firm hold on serenades like “Summer Wind” and “Slow Hot Wind.” Gracefully, the silky talons of Neil Andersson’s acoustic guitar graze a gypsy folk-edging in “Angel Eyes.” The gypsy-inspired trend recurs throughout the recording, arising in numbers like “Mambo Italiano” and “Boy on a Dolphin.” Perceptively, it’s the malleable grip of Marsh’s vocals that broadens the melody’s infectious allure.

Calling Washington State her home, Rondi Marsh shows a talent for singing jazz tunes. A graduate of Central Washington University, she incorporates music, dance, and education into her lifestyle. The three factors have a vital impact on her artistry, helping her to grow as a recording artist and a live performer.

Tags

About susanfrancesny

Born in Brooklyn, New York and raised in eastern Long Island, I always enjoyed writing and made several contributions to my high school literary magazine, The Lion's Pen. Influenced by writers of epic novels including Colleen McCullough and James Clavell, I gravitated to creative writing. After graduating from New York University with a BA in Liberal Arts, I tried my hand at conventional jobs but always returned to creative writing. Since 1998, I have been a freelance writer and have over three thousands of articles to various e-zines including: Yahoo Voices, Goodreads.com, Authors and Books (books.wiseto.com), TheReadingRoom.com, Amazon.com, Epinions.com, Fictiondb.com, LibraryThing.com, BTS emag, BarnesandNoble.com, RomanticHistoricalReviews.com, AReCafe.com, Hybrid Magazine, and BookDepository.com. In 2013 and 2014, I was a judge in the Orange Rose Writing Competition sponsored by the Orange County chapter of the Romance Writers of America located in Brea, California.

Check Also

Sundae-Goessl

Music Review: Sundae + Mr. Goessl – ‘When You’re Smiling’

Sundae + Mr. Goessl take listeners along fantasy-filled jaunts, packed with nostalgia and charming soundscapes.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs | Web Admin Michael Carrasquillo
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved