Thursday , May 18 2023
Robinson & Rohe
Photo by Jen Painter

Music Review: Robinson & Rohe – ‘Into the Night’

Jon Sobel 57 mins ago Leave a comment 8 Views

Folk music preserves old forms, but it can also reinvent them, grafting old tropes onto distant trees. The baroque folk-pop of Liam Robinson and Jean Rohe’s new album Into the Night courses with sophisticated writing and arranging even as it draws from traditional styles.

There’s the country-folk of “Where I’m Coming From,” whose lyrics starkly expose the troubled complexity of American heritage. There’s the cool chamber-pop pointillism of “Hey Houdini,” with touches of nu-grass and the Velvet Underground. A brass chorale reprise of the sleepy “Ways Down the Road” sets up the jug-band jump of “Singing Like a Saw,” which recalls the good-time acoustic scratch of the Asylum Street Spankers. Moody jazz meets the Jefferson Airplane in “Where Did You Go?” while the title track evokes ’70s soft rock.

The album’s smooth and precise two-part vocal harmonies sound both comforting and uplifting. They suggest the Everly Brothers, and also brought to my mind – maybe because I read that Robinson did musical direction and vocal arranging for Hadestown – Anaïs Mitchell and Jefferson Hamer’s unjustly overlooked Child Ballads album.

Robinson & Rohe add flavor and depth with a brass section. “One Last Waltz,” for example, has a laid-back Tom Waits vibe, yet the horns made me think of the British folk-rock revival band Bellowhead.

Comparisons aside, Into the Night bubbles with creativity and originality, proving that exciting new music can emerge from a scene that rests on traditional forms. On this, their second album as a duo, the musical partnership of Liam Robinson and Jean Rohe bears fruit of exceptional freshness and vitality.

Into the Night is out May 26, 2023 on Righteous Babe Records. Pre-order is available.

Tags

About Jon Sobel

Jon Sobel is Publisher and Executive Editor of Blogcritics as well as lead editor of the Culture & Society section. As a writer he contributes most often to Culture, where he reviews NYC theater; he also covers interesting music releases in various genres. Through Oren Hope Marketing and Copywriting at http://www.orenhope.com/ you can hire him to write or edit whatever marketing or journalistic materials your heart desires. Jon also writes the blog Park Odyssey at http://parkodyssey.blogspot.com/ where he visits every park in New York City. And by night he's a part-time working musician: lead singer, songwriter, and bass player for Whisperado, a member of other bands as well, and a sideman.

Check Also

Dinosaur Jr - Sweep It Into Space

Charlie Doherty’s Top Songs and Albums of 2021

A brief but varied list of favorites of 2021 that includes Neil Young, SZA, Jesse Malin, Julien Baker, War on Drugs, and more.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs | Web Admin Michael J. Carrasquillo
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved