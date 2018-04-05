Music Review: Nothing But You – ‘Just For Tonight’ Single Smolders With Lush Sonic Flavors

“Just For Tonight” is the latest single from Nothing But You. The song is from her impending album, I Love You On My Own, scheduled to drop April 6. Written by Emine Sari, produced by Cihat Atlig, and engineered by Joel Evenden, “Just For Tonight” is the fourth single from the album.

Nothing But You is Kiyomi Ishii, aka Nicky. Originally from Japan, Nicky relocated to San Francisco to pursue her musical career. After first working as part of a duo, she discovered that her flair for solo artistry opened the door to a whole new world of musical possibility. Her debut album, Meant To Be, hit No. 1 on the Easy Listening charts on iTunes. So her legions of fans have been awaiting the new album with amplified expectation.

“Just For Tonight” opens with a retro-feeling bluesy jazz melody driven by a sparkling piano. The rhythm undulates with sensual energy, rolling with the thrum of the bass. Resonant horns imbue the tune with hefty oozing tones, as glossy background vocal harmonies add brilliance.

Nicky’s evocative voice infuses the song with nuanced colors and savory textures. It’s a voice full of passionate flavors, sultry moodiness, and dense quixotic aromas. Unlike many vocalists, she employs her expansive vibrato to excellent effect, allowing the luxury of emotional commitment to emanate from the lyrics.

“Just For Tonight” is rich and affluent with delightful harmonics. The melody is chic, suggestive, and voluptuous, while the rhythm glows with attractive dynamics. And Nicky’s provocative, magnetic voice, ranging from reedy highs to luxuriant lows, burns with smoldering heat.

