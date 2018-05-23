Music Review: Jah Cure – ‘Lion in the Jungle’ Is Reggae with Substance and Style

Reggae Vibes Music recently dropped an album called Reggae Sax Riddim, a collection of songs from various artists. One of the artists on the album is Jah Cure, whose “Lion in the Jungle” accumulated almost 1.5 million views on YouTube.

Siccature Alcock, aka Jah Cure, was born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, but grew up in Kingston Town. He skyrocketed to fame in the ‘90s when, at the age of 18, he released his single “King in This Jungle,” featuring Sizzla and produced by Beres Hammond. Jah Cure became part of the Rastafari sect known as Bobo Dread, which emphasizes social justice. Jah Cure’s ascendancy hit a hiccup when he was sentenced unjustly to jail.

His album, The Cure, graced Billboard’s reggae charts for nine months and received a nomination for Best Reggae Album at the 2016 Grammy Awards. The album reflects a brilliant merging of reggae and R&B flavors.

The lyrics to “Lion in the Jungle” speak vividly to the dignity of mankind in the face of oppression.

“When you see the hypocrites dem a talk / A just true dem fear me / Hoping you hear me / Sing da one yah loud and clearly, yeah / Selassie I / Soldiers in Jah army / Cure again / Come to give you more again, yeah / I’m the lion in the jungle / Do what I got to do, protect my pride / I’m the lion in the jungle / You should know let sleeping lions lie / They try, they try / No matter what they do, can’t take my crown / They try, they try / Yes, I know they still can’t bring me down.”

“Lion in the Jungle” blends fresh reggae music with pop and R&B elements. Smooth horns, skanking guitars, and biting percussion establish the energy of the tune. Cure’s rich, passionate voice imbues the lyrics with the pressure of earnestness, calmness, and stirring momentum.

The riddim of the song is velvety, textured with layered colors, and effervesces with cool, undulating sonic patterns as well as dulcet vocal harmonies. The surfacing horns add substance and depth to the music’s flow, contriving sophisticated, polished moods in artful sequence.

“Lion in the Jungle” radiates an imperturbable dignity and the stylish essence of superb reggae. Jah Cure’s silkybsmooth tones infuse the tune with sensitivity and rapport. He definitely has it going on!

