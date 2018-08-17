Music Review: gloryBots – ‘Dark Alien Pop ‘ EP

gloryBots, the musical project of Jalal Andre, is preparing to drop a five-track EP, Dark Alien Pop. It serves as a tasty introduction to the forthcoming debut 12-track LP. The EP encompasses fantastic alien soundscapes rife with melodic pop-flavored vocals riding atop lingering harmonic leitmotifs.

Andre more than paid his dues playing with a variety of bands prior to attaining regional success fronting the Seattle-based rock band Echo Texture, which released two albums. Although he’s still with Echo Texture, Andre felt the need for untrammeled creativity. Thus was born gloryBots, a solo project embracing post-punk, and innovative sonic textures.

With a sound vaguely comparable to The Cure amalgamated with Nine Inch Nails, Radiohead, and God Is an Astronaut, gloryBots claims no single color, blending surfaces of streaming tones with dynamic primacy.

The EP opens with “Entanglement,” a simmering mixture of flowing, spacey, and almost psychedelic colors akin to moussed up Depeche Mode. The tune combines wistful new wave resonance with creamy, exquisite vocal tendrils. This is my personal favorite on the EP because of its accretion of seething push of opulent textures.

“Dream About Nothing” features a pulsating bassline that drives relentlessly forward, as jangly guitars scintillate with radiant, silky colors and soft-spilling energy. There’s a gracious, suppressed momentum to the music, like construed sonic eventualities thick with luminous undertones.

“Afterlife” opens with shushing industrial flavors, crunching percussion, and supernatural vocal timbres. Hushed sizzling tones give the tune a close-fitting metallic ambience. “World of Curls” blends grunge-lite post-punk radiance with wafting, undulating guitar colors. I love the bass on this tune, as it exudes doubled decorative notes. Andre’s melodic voice is under perfect lilting control, imbuing the lyrics with lubricious sensuality.

“Syzygy” reflects a drifting suffusion of colors, along with woozy, computerized synths, infusing the music with an unrelenting secretive impetus of hues and flavors.

Dark Alien Pop presents dazzling soundscapes and deliciously soft vocals. The effect is spellbinding.

Follow gloryBots on glorybots.com and Facebook.