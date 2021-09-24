Music Review: ‘Fuck These Fuckin’ Fascists’ – The Muslims

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Fuck These Fuckin’ Fascists, the new full length release from The Muslims on Epitaph Records, is now available in all digital formats. The EP and video of the same name were put out over the summer, but this is the full frontal assault you were waiting for.

If the title of the album, and the previously released single, offended you it’s probably safe to say this recording will make you burst a few blood vessels. Not only do The Muslims take on the obvious white supremest enemies in this one, they do the best attack on smug white liberals since Phil Ochs released “Love Me Love Me I’m a Liberal” back in the 1960s.

“Unity” is a just under two minute response to white pride at even noticing “hey we’re still treating them black people like shit”. Brilliant and scathing it tells you exactly what’s wrong with calls for unity when they ignore hundreds of years of injustice and pretend the Klan doesn’t exist.

Of course The Muslims make sure they have something for everyone. They even wrote a song for the anti-immigration crowd, “Illegals”. “Come in the country and move down your block/They hanging with your kids, they hate our way of life/they’re ruining the culture, never get it right/Now it’s time to call them out/No one’s illegal but white people/no one’s illegal but white people/no one’s illegal but white people/no one’s illegal but whitey, whitey, whitey”

But The Muslims are more than just a shock and awe band. Sure they do a great job of creating music that will make your ears bleed in the best power trio tradition. Like all really good bands they can mix it up and give you a variety of sounds to get your head around.

What makes a song like “Illegals” work so well is that it has a great hook and tight vocal harmonies. Sure the lyrics are catchy, but it’s their ability to put a tight song together that makes it stick in your head. This isn’t the bare bones sound you’d expect from a trio.

What’s best about Fuck These Fuckin’ Fascists is how, in the best punk tradition, it takes no prisoners. Whether its literally going straight for the jugular in “Kill Your Masters” or taking on the new liberal hero John McCain in “John McCain’s Ghost Sneaks into the White House and Tea Bags the President” (“Oh John McCain, heard you went insane/heard you snuck into the White House and put em on his brain/Damn dude that’s cool, but we still hate you”).

This album takes on the status-quo and crotch-pops it. Fuck These Fuckin’ Fascists is a reflection of the anger felt by all marginalized people at an establishment that thinks because they don’t wear their hoods in public everyone should be happy.

With Fuck These Fuckin’ Fascists The Muslims show they are a force to be reckoned with. Lyrically and musically they go to the extremes necessary to make listeners realize just how much is wrong with the world.

The mainstream may want you to think everything is OK now that Joe is in charge but nothing has changed. As long as there are states like Texas attacking women we need bands like The Muslims. They are the shock troops in the war against oppression who also make great music.

Listen to Fuck These Fuckin’ Fascists by The Muslims and feel hope for the future; great music and great ideas will always make a better world.

(Visited 35 times, 28 visits today)