Monday , January 15 2018
Home / Music / Reviews music / Album Reviews / Music Review: Acute Inflections – ‘The Brave’
Acute-Inflections

Music Review: Acute Inflections – ‘The Brave’

susanfrancesny 3 hours ago Leave a comment 6 Views

Bassist Sadiki Pierre and vocalist Elasea Douglas make up Acut­­e Inflections, a jazz combo whose music suspends the listener above the ground. The sparse instrumentation and a soulful, caressing pitch of the vocals present an eloquent delivery on their seven-track EP, The Brave. The duo remakes several pop favorites, including Nat King Cole’s “L.O.V.E.” and Prince’s “Kiss,” injecting traits of bluesy jazz, grooving R&B, and operatic tones into pop hits.

The pair’s rendition of “L.O.V.E” has a 1920s Jazz Age spring à la Fats Waller in the buoyancy of Douglas’ vocals and the syncopated beats of Pierre’s bass, though the modern sheen of the music gives it a contemporary shimmer. The grooving bass lines of “Latch” complement Douglas’ skill to move in sync with the rhythmic beats. Her vocal hooks give the lyrics a catchy phrasing, “You enchant me even when you’re not around … Now I got you in my space / I won’t let go of you / Got you shackled in my embrace / I’m latching onto you.”

Douglas’ vocals carry a sensuality in “Kiss” that seduces the listeners and elevates them off their feet. The bluesy jazz motifs gilding the pop tune enhance the melody’s finest features. The pair’s remodeling of Amy Winehouse’s hit single “Back to Black” has a fluidity that allows Douglas’ vocals to shine, as her notes soar to emphasize the hurt expressed in the lyrics. Their reimaging of Sade’s popular track “No Ordinary Love” is slow in pace and bluesy in tone. Douglas cradles the lyrics, holding onto poignant syllables, veering the notes to float upward and downward for the purpose of intimating strong feelings to the audience. She reaches an operatic pitch with a torchlight glint along the title track, then spreads gently across the melodic progressions of “Over the Rainbow,” creating a storybook-like eloquence.

The twosome’s debut release is an impressive recording. Eloquent, emotive, and clad in catchy syncopated beats, the music elevates listeners above the temporal plane and transports them into an empyreal state of mind.

Musicians:
Elasea Douglas – vocals and Sadiki Pierre – bass

Tags

About susanfrancesny

Born in Brooklyn, New York and raised in eastern Long Island, I always enjoyed writing and made several contributions to my high school literary magazine, The Lion’s Pen. Influenced by writers of epic novels including Colleen McCullough and James Clavell, I gravitated to creative writing. After graduating from New York University with a BA in Liberal Arts, I tried my hand at conventional jobs but always returned to creative writing.

Since 1998, I have been a freelance writer and have over three thousands of articles to various e-zines including: Yahoo Voices, Goodreads.com, Authors and Books (books.wiseto.com), TheReadingRoom.com, Amazon.com, Epinions.com, Fictiondb.com, LibraryThing.com, BTS emag, BarnesandNoble.com, RomanticHistoricalReviews.com, AReCafe.com, Hybrid Magazine, and BookDepository.com.

In 2013 and 2014, I was a judge in the Orange Rose Writing Competition sponsored by the Orange County chapter of the Romance Writers of America located in Brea, California.

Check Also

beth hart joe bonamassa black coffee

Music Review: Beth Hart and Joe Bonamassa – ‘Black Coffee’

A collection of (mostly) obscure songs by familiar artists, Bonamassa and Hart's new album features earthy, electrified reinventions that breathe new life into old numbers while giving the guitarist and the singer plenty of room to show off within icy-tight arrangements.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs | Web Admin Michael Carrasquillo
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved