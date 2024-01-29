Music Premiere: The Weird Sisters Aim for the Cosmos with ‘Come On, Spaceship’; Full-Length Space Disco Album Drops Feb. 3

Share Facebook

Who Are the Weird Sisters?

The galaxy awaits. And it’s not going to know what hit it when The Weird Sisters crash the cosmic party with their new album, Who Are The Weird Sisters?, dropping Feb. 3, 2024. Today we premiere the track “Come On, Spaceship” from the 14-track opus.

Who Are the Weird Sisters? is Gabrielle Lewis and Izaac Short’s second full-length album release. It carries a new sound that finds The Weird Sisters evolving from heavy psychedelic rock and funk into an electrifying new dance vibe mixing grunge punk, funk rock, and EDM, without losing any of their psychedelic cred.

“Come On, Spaceship” finds sci-fi and psychedelia right at home on the dance floor, with a hyperdrive beat, a robo-techno crunch, and succinct lyrics: “69 trips around the sun, 69 rounds in my laser gun…”

The song, and the album, fully live up to the Sisters’ description as an “independent space disco duo.” As The Fray’s Joe King said of their new sound, “If you want four orgasms in one night, listen to The Weird Sisters. If you want to experience GN-z11 (one of the furthest galaxies from Earth), listen to The Weird Sisters. If you want both, go to their show.”

The Who Are The Weird Sisters? album release party touches down Feb. 3 at the Vinyl Lounge in Nashville. No warp drive required, just a ticket.