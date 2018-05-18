Friday , May 18 2018
Home / Editor Picks / Editor Pick: Music / Music Premiere: Bombay Rickey Shines on ‘Virgenes del Sol’

Music Premiere: Bombay Rickey Shines on ‘Virgenes del Sol’

Randall Radic 5 hours ago Leave a comment 20 Views

Flavors of surf rock, cumbia, Bollywood, and Spaghetti Westerns inhabit the music of Brooklyn’s Bombay Rickey. The band premieres “Virgenes del Sol” today on Blogcritics. The track, a cover of Yma Sumac’s song released in 1950, is from their forthcoming album, Electric Bhairhvi.

Bombay Rickey composed and performed an opera centered on the life story of Yma Sumac, the Peruvian-American soprano. The opera premiered in New York with seven sold-out shows, followed by performances at Tête à Tête Opera’s Cubitt Sessions, in London. Lead vocalist Kamala Sankaram premiered her opera, Thumbprint, in L.A. Thumbprint is the story of a Pakistani woman who searches for justice subsequent to sexual assault.

“Virgenes del Sol” opens with thrumming guitars, rumbling drums, and potent layered vocals flowing into an Ennio Morricone-like Spaghetti Western melody full of bright colors and multifarious harmonic hues. Sankaram’s superb voice establishes the song’s distinctiveness. A voice with less range couldn’t pull it off. Sankaram’s range encompasses at least four octaves, from balmy spherical tones at the lower end to smooth-as-silk in the upper register. It’s a velvety contralto, gorgeously muscular, radiating shimmering pigments from her vocal palette.

The rhythm trundles with infectious enthusiasm, as luminous vocal harmonies add depth and dimension. The darkly braying sax solo is accompanied by a quavering organ in the background, giving the music a delicious heft and texture.

Exotic energy emanates from the merging harmonic flavors, as Sankaram’s powerful tones soar, whirl, and pirouette. In short, this is ebullient and expansive music.

“Virgenes del Sol” is spectacular. The flow and mood of the music is compelling and contagious, while Sankaram’s voice surpasses excellence and enters the realm of brilliance. The combination of pop, Spaghetti Western, and opera give the song dynamic lifeblood not to be missed.

Follow Bombay Rickey on bombayrickey.com, Facebook, and Twitter.

Tags

About Randall Radic

Left Coast author and writer. Author of numerous true crime books written under the pen-name of John Lee Brook. Former music contributor at Huff Post.

Check Also

Justin Shapiro

Music Review: Justin Shapiro – ‘Campfire Party’ Fails to Deliver

As it stands, 'Campfire Party' oozes mediocrity and offers little to recommend.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs | Web Admin Michael Carrasquillo
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved