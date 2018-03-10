Music Interview: Nothing But You, Nicky, Discusses Her Forthcoming Album

In 2017, Nothing But You, Nicky dropped her debut album, Meant to Be, which quickly hit Number 1 on iTunes’ Easy Listening chart. She is now preparing to drop her latest album, called I Love You on My Own, on April 6. Anticipation for the new album is at fever pitch, because Nicky’s intimate lyricism and soulful delivery strikes a chord in the hearts of listeners.

Presented with the chance to speak with her, how could I resist? We talked about her new music, musical influences, collaborating with songwriter Emine Sari, and how she discovered her own voice.

How would you describe yourself?

I am a walking passion. Once I decide I love something, I never give up until the end.

What artists influenced you the most?

Whitney Houston set fire to my heart! The first time I saw and listened to her singing, I immediately felt that music doesn’t need a different language or era to touch someone’s heart or life.

How, if at all, do your musical influences shape and impact your music?

They inspire me to sing music with real feeling. I found it in Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Lara Fabian, and Ella Fitzgerald, to name a few. At first, I tried to copy them thousands of times, as close as possible. Finally, I’m coming into my own, using my VOICE, so that it’s no longer a copy but my original musical expression.

How did you come to collaborate with Emine Sari? And how do the dynamics of writing a song together work?

My debut album, Meant to Be, released in January 2017. And we connected naturally and quickly on the album. I don’t write the songs because I can’t. But Emine Sari understands all my feelings and the way to express my feeling into the songs. We inspire each other a lot, so that all the music and words she wrote for me were perfect to sing from the bottom of my heart.

Where do you find inspiration for your songs?

Fortunately, Emine and I are old enough to understand life: love, heartbreak, business decisions; have I achieved enough, have I achieved happiness, etc. Whether something is good or bad, everything happens for a reason in our lives, so we try to be positive and always move forward.

How would you describe your style of music?

It’s a sound collage of jazz, soul, and rock. I sing music that I don’t feel like anyone else can sing, ‘cause it comes from a place that only I can sing from.

I’m really looking forward to your new album, I Love You on My Own, which drops April 6. Are you happy with the finished product?

YES!! Of course, I’m a million percent happy with I Love You on My Own.

Of the 11 tracks on the album, is there one that’s especially important to you on a personal level? If so, which one? And why?

I love all 11 tracks on a personal level, ‘cause this album is like my baby and my life, but if I had to choose one, it would be “On My Own.” This song is not only a love song but also encouragement to live life unabashedly, to embrace love. I believe that people need TRUE love and that need resonates in the hearts of all mankind. Life is not easy but True Love never dies and never changes.

Who produced the album?

The talented Turkish music producer and engineer Cihat Atlig arranged and produced all the songs, and multi-platinum award winner and London-based music engineer and producer Joel Evenden [who has worked with legendary artists including Eric Clapton, Lara Fabian, Rod Stewart, and B.B. King] mixed and mastered the album.

What’s the story behind the name Nothing But You?

I wanted a name that is memorable and would establish my personal brand. So we created a name related to the genre or culture we wish to be identified with. “Nothing But You” is the dream of all human beings. Everyone needs LOVE! We choose a stage name that actually means something to me. Nothing But You, Nicky!

Musically, what’s next? Do you have any new projects on the drawing board?

The VIP launch party for the new album, I Love You on My Own, will be held at Piano Fight in San Francisco on March 31 (Saturday). This album is my first original album ever and it’s like my baby, so I want to celebrate with my close friends on this special day. And my birthday is April 1 (Sunday). I invited my friends and media people so we can share the launch party via media, exclusively.

Any plans to tour? If so, where and when?

This album will bring us so many exciting things, including a tour. I love to perform live, so call me from all over the world! I will be there to see you and share the happiness together! Thank you to my fans for all of your support.

