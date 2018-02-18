Movie Review: ‘Get Out’ (Special Free Prez Day Show Mon@7p)

Special Note: No spoiler here. Also, director/writer Jordan Peele initiated a special thank you to fans with a free special President’s Day screening of Get Out on Monday, February 19, 2018, the film’s one-year anniversary, at 7 p.m. Check local listings for theater locations (55 total). Free tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis and can be picked up at the theater. Bring a valid I.D. to redeem up to one ticket each. Tickets may not be substituted for a different film showing.

The thriller-mystery-horror film Get Out achieves amazing results as audiences delve into the unknown with touches of humor, racial commentary, and unpredictable twists. Jordan Peele writes and directs this original tale about an African American photographer named Chris Washington, well played by English actor/writer Daniel Kaluuya (Sicario, Black Panther). Chris’ girlfriend Rose Armitage, played by Allison Williams, convinces Chris to visit at her parents’ house where the plot progresses into an unpredictable thriller with a memorable climax.

Bradley Whitford (TV’s The West Wing) plays Rose’s father Dean and Catherine Keener (Being John Malkovich) plays Missy, Rose’s mother. Rose’s brother Jeremy, played by Caleb Landry Jones, creates some personal tension with Chris.

Housekeeper Georgina, played by Betty Gabriel, and groundskeeper Walter, played by Marcus Henderson, really progress the plot with their memorable actions and situations.

Chris’ friend is a TSA Agent named Rod Williams, well played by Lil Rel Howery in a star making role, in an important (and often funny) “lifeline” role as Chris encounters some frightening situations.

Other characters include Jim Hudson, a blind art dealer played by Stephen Root, Logan King, a young black man played by Lakeith Stanfield, and Hiroki Tanaka, played by karate master Yasuhiko Oyama.

Subtle character actions and set design elements provide powerful reveals amid racial tension and tension-relieving humor.

The amazing twists compare to other recent masterpieces like The Sixth Sense, so avoid any possible exposure to revealing information, which is hard to do now since this film was released about a year ago.

As a director, Peele uses depth, foreshadowing, flashbacks, mood, motifs, symbolism and tone well in this thought provoking work. Peele became the first African American director to make over 100 million in a debut film…and he did it on a 4.5-million-dollar budget.

As a screenwriter, Peele uses logic, reasoning and common sense to great effect while subverting clichés in the horror film genre (e.g. Halloween, Night of the Living Dead, Silence of the Lambs, etc.)

These extraordinary events touch a universal emotional connection to audiences’ who could imagine their reaction when anyone is forced to do something against their will. Peele also succeeds at putting the audience in the character’s place, particularly Chris.

Peele respects the audience’s intelligence as well. For example, analytical audiences who pay close attention can discover some of the revelations, surprises, and twists.

The film’s score by Michael Abels contains several African musical influences including Swahili voice arrangements plus jazz and blues. The equally memorable songs include “Redbone” by Childish Gambino and “Run Rabbit Run by Flanagan and Allen.

The home video version includes commentary from Peele, 11 deleted/extended scenes, and a four-minute alternative ending. Also, look for a quality overview piece and a Q&A session that involves more of the cast members.

Filmed in Fairhope, Alabama, Get Out is an amazing achievement that genuinely surprises today’s dynamic and demanding movie audiences who consume high levels of movie media. Visual effects, music, cinematography, editing, and set design enhance the film to a very high level. This Blumhouse Productions (Split) film comes highly recommended (3.5 stars) and is rated R for violence, bloody images, and language including sexual references.