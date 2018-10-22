Reasons to Make Wilkes-Barre Your Next Getaway

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania began life as a small industrial town in the Pocono Mountains. It has developed over the years into a rich and culturally diverse destination in the heart of Northeast Pennsylvania. Surrounded by ski areas, nature preserves, and world-class fishing and water recreation, Wilkes-Barre offers a secluded spot away from the hustle and bustle of the nearby major cities.



Parks

Nestled into the Susquehanna River, Wilkes-Barre has a large waterfront park system including Nesbitt Park, the River Common, and 52-acre Kirby Park. Kirby Park was given to the city by the local philanthropic Kirby family, providing residents and visitors with playground facilities, sports areas, festival grounds, and a large pond.

Kirby Park sees hundreds of thousands of visitors each year as it hosts several major city-wide festivals that draw crowds from the surrounding areas.



Resorts & Lodging

One showcase of the hospitality Wilkes-Barre has to offer is The Woodlands, one of the many hotels in the city. Located along the Laurel Run tributary of the larger Mill Creek. this destination at the heart of the gorgeous Poconos is just two hours from both New York City and Philadelphia.

The Woodlands offers two dining options, weekly and seasonal rotating entertainment, and venue space for conferences or weddings. Being a truly family-inclusive resort, it’s also a dog-friendly space.

Just a half mile from The Woodlands, on the north side of Wilkes-Barre, is the Mohegan Sun Pocono resort and casino. This gem offers live harness racing with betting, a full suite of spa and salon services from Spa Sapphire, a full casino including slots, table games, and poker, and more than a dozen dining options on-site. With shuttles between The Woodlands and the Mohegan Sun Pocono resort, there is ample opportunity to take full advantage of everything these locations have to offer.



Great Food

Venturing beyond these resorts, however, and it is easy to find that Wilkes-Barre plays host to a wide variety of cuisines. Thai Thai, located on Main Street, is a well-known local favorite offering a selection of Thai favorites including drunken noodles, pad thai, and a range of curries. Providing a separate lunch and dinner service, Thai Thai is known for its BYOB bottle service, making this a popular spot to linger and chat with friends over a bottle of wine.

Wilkes-Barre has developed over the centuries into a culturally diverse hub while simultaneously keeping the small-town charm it is known for. Spending time in Wilkes-Barre and the surrounding areas is sure to recharge the spirit with the best of nature, gaming, and entertainment.