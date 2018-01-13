Interview: Aaron Groben, Author of ‘My Good Thing’

In my opinion all relationships are an opportunity for individuals to grow and learn about a person with different background and perspective from them. I also believe even though Richard and Mildred Loving made it possible for partners of different racial backgrounds to no longer hide their relationships for fear of legal persecution, we still have stereotypes, and misconceptions that play a major role in how we talk about interracial dating and marriage.

As a Haitian-American woman married to a German man, I know from firsthand experiences how people have preconceived ideas that are not based on logic and truths. The United States has a long way to go in terms of racial discourse, but after reading Aaron’s book, My Good Thing, I was hugely encouraged by his honesty and his genuine love for black women. Aaron has a very unique perspective that is definitely refreshing. The interview below will warm your heart. I encourage you to pick up a copy of My Good Thing. Thank you Aaron for granting me this interview.

Can you tell the readers about yourself?

I am a Christian, a full time Actor / Model, and author of My Good Thing. One night at a Bible Study, during worship, God called me to write. I was unsure if this was the Voice of God so I asked Him to make it clear if this was Him calling me. A man in the row in front of my group turned around and said, “There’s an old African Proverb that says until the lion learns to write, the story will always be told from the hunter’s perspective. We’re the lions.”

I committed to the Lord’s calling for this project in that moment (it’s not only a book but there’s a screenplay as well). After study, another man came to me in the lobby telling me things about writing I did not ask about but which allowed My Good Thing to not only be a script but also the book you’re now aware of. God speaking so clearly is a beautiful thing.

In your book My Good Thing you wrote about an African American girl that you developed strong feelings for, what did your parents and friends think about you falling for her?

My Good Thing is a fictional story but with that said, many of the events that happen are based on real events from my life. And like my character, Arthur, I too exclusively date black women. My parents are actively praying for and cannot wait to meet my Queen. My friends are excited for me to journey through life with the bride of my dreams as well.

What made you decide to write My Good Thing, what do you hope to accomplish by writing the book?

The passion behind the project is to change the conversation. We want the representation of black women in media to be lovely, pure, confident, and amazing (true to life!) instead of more often seeing them sexualized, objectified, or as stereotypes. This is the story of a black woman young girls can aspire to and not only change the conversation but change the trajectory of their ways of viewing themselves. Black women, you are lovely, you are pure, you are worth it.

Do you only date African American women exclusively?

Yes, I exclusively date black women. There is a life that only comes with a black woman and it is the life I am called to. We can all agree there is a difference in black women; a different voice, zeal, passion, love, and splendor. Each has her own uniqueness and intricacies but there is a starting point for me in the beauty of a black woman internally and externally. And then I look forward to exploring all of who my future bride is.



You are an actor in Hollywood, do you think with you being very vocal about your preferences for black women made a huge difference with the types of roles you are cast for?

I hope my being vocal makes a huge difference in casting! I can be the man they think of as husband to a black wife or a man who stands for goodness and truth revolving around women of color and good things in general.

Are you currently dating anyone, if so, how are you navigating around issues that may arise from people that might not approve of your relationship?

There will always be people who might not approve of me for whatever reason. I dont worry about what people think of me. I live my life as I am called to live it. And I will love a woman with absolute abandon. I will love her in such a way the world takes notice and she finds herself blessed.

There are a slew of interracial dating sites; do you think it is a good idea to go on these sites in the hopes of finding the ideal mate?

I dont have a problem with dating sites. The Lord can have you meet who He has for you in anyway He wants.

Some people believe that interracial couples that end up getting married will help eradicate racism; do you believe this to be true, why or why not?

We should always be striving to eradicate racism. Whether it will ever truly be eradicated is another question but we must strive for that. Interracial couples can certainly be an example of a good thing. As a leader, I desire my marriage to be an example of many good things that are needed in this world.

Without giving out the ending of My Good Thing do you plan to write a sequel?

People have certainly been asking.

Where can one purchase your book?

My Good Thing is available at Amazon.com in Paperback and Kindle versions.