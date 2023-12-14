GalaxyCon Columbus: Giancarlo Esposito

Share Facebook

For Giancarlo Esposito (Mandalorian, The Boys, Better Call Saul), listening is one of the most important things an actor can do once they walk on set. During a GalaxyCon Columbus panel, he offered insights about his successful acting career, experience as a producer, and a summer trip to Naples.

On Seeing Things Come Together

When actors take time to absorb what’s happening on set, they’re better able to focus on the process and being innovative with their roles. Esposito said, “You start to see how your contribution can bring a new idea, bring a new essence, infuse something with a new power, [and] come up with a new idea that no one thought of before.”

As an actor makes their observations on set, the script they’re carrying is another key part of the equation. Esposito considers scripts similarly to how he thinks of music. “If I’m really paying attention to the rhythm of what that is and bring to it ideas that I have, then things all of a sudden come together.”

Before the actor’s strike, Esposito was busy acting and executive producing with a new series called Parish. Juggling a lot of things and putting out fires, he remained cognizant that keeping a cool head was the best approach when he needed to communicate with studio leadership. “In order to inspire that machine to be more human, then I have to speak out in a way that’s graceful and a way that allows someone to understand that I can see your heart.”

That strategy paid off when he brought up some concerns during a critical meeting. “‘We have to make a change,’ I said. ‘I am aware that you have put millions of dollars in this show that I’m starring in and producing. It is not lost on me. Thank you, thank you, thank you.'”

Giancarlo Esposito (Credit: Pat Cuadros)

“Do What You Love to Do”

Esposito warned the audience about how we’ve become a “society of immediacy.” When someone asks a question, we’re expected to provide the answer right away. However, he emphasized that it’s okay to use those awkward situations as an opportunity for honesty and collaboration.

Next time, you might try responding, “I don’t know. Let’s find out together.”

Another problem today is how we frame our life goals. “If you’re chasing the dollar and you’re chasing fame, you are never going to find it.”

Rather, we should shape our goals based on what we enjoy most. “Do what you love to do, and if you don’t love what you’re doing, change it.”

Giancarlo Esposito and moderator Victor Dandridge (Credit: Pat Cuadros)

On Visiting Naples

Known for playing tough guys and villains, Esposito mentioned that there’s a piece of himself in every character he’s done. He joked, “When you see Gustavo nefariously think about what he’s going to do to you, part of that’s me. So you better watch your ass!”

During the summer, Esposito and three of his daughters visited Naples to spend time with relatives from his father’s side of the family. He appreciated that trip and what he learned about himself. “I thought I was tough because I’m [from] the streets of New York. I’m tough because I’m Neapolitan. There’s no mistaking Neapolitan!”

Esposito cherished this time to connect with relatives and take a deep dive into Neapolitan culture. “They want to see you for who you are. Neapolitans are really special people, and I really, really loved going back.”

Visit the GalaxyCon Columbus website for more information. Follow Giancarlo Esposito on Instagram for his latest updates.