GalaxyCon Columbus: ‘Boy Meets World’ Cast

Even though it’s been 23 years since Boy Meets World aired its series finale, the coming-of-age show remains popular among new and old fans alike. Cast members Danielle Fishel (Topanga), Rider Strong (Shawn), Trina McGee (Angela), Will Friedle (Eric), and Matthew Lawrence (Jack) came to GalaxyCon Columbus to meet fans, reminisce, and discuss new projects.

On General Takeaways

McGee enjoyed the environment on set with her former cast mates. She said, “The memories that I love the most in Boy Meets World that move me are when everyone was unifying and we were working together. We were supportive of each other.”

A little later during the panel, she revisited that topic. “I realize how much I really do enjoy being in love, how much I enjoy camaraderie and family. I’m really happy [writers] took that part of me and amplified it on the show because it is a big part of who I am.”

Speaking of real life, McGee recalled a hilarious story from filming. One scene was very active and memorable to her the whole time. “I was pregnant and I had to run back and forth in the hallways. I could feel my baby like jiggling.”

Another cast member, Lawrence, took away a lot from his time with the show. He said, “It re-instilled my love of comedy and the format of being in front of a live audience, getting to work with great actors. It was good chemistry and the audience was involved. I’ll cherish those moments.”

On Working with William Daniels, Mr. Feeny

One of the most popular characters in Boy Meets World was longtime teacher Mr. Feeny, played by William Daniels. The panel’s cast members have so much respect and love for what Daniels taught them about acting. Even though they were kids when production began, Daniels’ expectations for how to behave on set ran high.

Will Friedle, Trina McGee, and Rider Strong (Credit: Pat Cuadros)

Friedle said, “We learned how to be professional. Bill taught by example. It was one of those things where he was never late. He knew his lines.”

Likewise, Strong appreciated opportunities to connect with Daniels. On occasion, they’d catch more than a glimpse of the affection that the veteran actor held for them. Strong remembered seeing Daniels right after filming episode 100, a major milestone that enabled the show to reach syndication.

“I ran into Bill outside. He was leaving and he was like, ‘All right. Well, I love you.'”

While he didn’t expect that, Strong recovered enough to respond, “I love you, too, Bill!”

On ‘Pod Meets World’

For Friedle, it’s pretty clear why Boy Meets World continues to resonate with audiences. “The writing is really good and it holds up. Especially nowadays when we live in a world that feels very divided, just [to have] something nice is great.”

Danielle Fishel (Credit: Pat Cuadros)

To meet that interest from audiences, Friedle, Strong, and Fishel host a podcast called Pod Meets World. They get together and discuss behind-the-scenes stories about filming each episode. During the GalaxyCon panel, they offered tips on how to run a great podcast.

Strong said timing is important. His earlier podcast venture failed because he didn’t offer content frequently enough. “Whereas for Pod Meets World, we release every week, twice a week. And you build up a relationship with your podcast and your listeners.”

And Friedle recommended that aspiring podcasters follow a clear plan and make sure your fellow podcast hosts are on the same page. “One of the things we realized that was super helpful in the beginning was to have a ‘leader.’ Danielle kind of drives the conversation. You can’t have three people just talking over each other.”

Visit the GalaxyCon Columbus website for more information. Follow Pod Meets World on Instagram for the latest updates on all things Boy Meets World.