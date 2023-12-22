DVD Review: ‘The Office: Complete Christmas Collection’

Share Facebook

The Office: Complete Christmas Collection is a straightforward reissue: seven Christmas episodes of The Office, spread out over two discs. Fans of the beloved sitcom who don’t already have these episodes on their respective season sets may want this (more on that later). As holiday viewing, any of these episodes makes for a nice way to kill 22 minutes—perhaps prior to watching a lengthier seasonal favorite. In other words, taken all at once, seven episodes may feel like overkill. The Office was a great show in its early seasons, but the limitations of its setting and format became painfully obvious as the years progressed. As such, there is a palpable drop off in quality from episode to episode.

The earliest one, “Christmas Party” from season two, is one of the two best in the set. This one feels almost like a real-life work Christmas party, so the relatability factor is high. Anyone unfamiliar with the finer points of the interpersonal relationships between the characters will be somewhat lost. Jim’s (John Krasinski) touching Secret Santa gift for Pam (Jenna Fischer), a teapot packed with inside jokes, will not be nearly as meaningful for the uninitiated. But it’s Michael (Steve Carell) who rules the episode. His insistence on turning the Secret Santa into Yankee Swap, all because he despises Phyllis’ (Phyliss Smith) handmade gift, sets the disastrous party in motion. This was when The Office was still essentially nuanced. Never as much so as the British original, but it hadn’t yet become a live-action cartoon show.

“A Benihana Christmas,” from season three, is just as funny—maybe even funnier—than “Christmas Party.” Again, having some working knowledge of the plotlines these characters have been experiencing throughout the season helps. Michael’s flirtations with a pair of waitresses at Benihana are riotously funny. This also features Andy (Ed Helms) when he still had his bite. In later seasons, the writers de-clawed Andy, needlessly removing his manipulative side. The show was firing on all cylinders at this point.

The remaining five episodes trickle off in quality level pretty quickly. The Office occasionally managed a strong episode in its later seasons, but for the most part it got broader and broader until almost none of its characters resembled actual humans anymore. Lining up the Christmas episodes like this really makes that painfully clear. The two-disc set includes a number of bonus features ported over from the original season releases, including a variety of audio commentaries and deleted scenes for some episodes. At the outset, I noted that those who don’t already own the individual seasons may want this set. Currently on Amazon, you can buy The Office: The Complete Series, all 201 episodes on 38 discs, for just twice the price of The Office: The Complete Christmas Collection. Consider that before spending any money.