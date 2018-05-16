Cyberattacks Will Keep Growing: Here’s Why

The threat of cyberattacks is growing constantly. That growth rate isn’t likely to subside any time soon. It’s been estimated that cybertheft and other cybercrimes cost $450 billion across the world in 2016, and by 2021, could that figure could rise to more than $6 trillion a year.

Why are cyberattacks growing, both in total number and cost of the damage?

The Motivating Factors

These are some of the most essential motivating factors:

Navigating a Vulnerable World

How can you hope to stay secure in an increasingly vulnerable web community?

Pay attention to the latest stratagems used to infect computers with malware or steal personal information (including login information). While you’re at it, treat every unfamiliar email or phone call with an extra degree of caution. The more aware you are, the quicker you’ll spot the red flags, and the less likely you’ll be to fall for the ruses. Keep your operating systems and apps updated. Make sure your apps and operating systems are always up to date. Most companies are vigilant about watching for new threats, from both external attacks and internal vulnerabilities. When they find one, they issue a fix to the system as soon as they can devise it. If you fall behind on your app and OS updates, you could become vulnerable to a security weakness that was documented and fixed months ago.

There’s no way to guarantee absolute protection in a world that’s seeing an increasing number of threats, but you can dodge the majority of cybercrimes by following these basic steps.

More than 90 percent of cyberattacks are attributable to human error or laziness, because most cybercriminals are opportunists, rather than experts. There isn’t much you can do about the constantly growing digital threat, but you can keep yourself informed and remain a step ahead of the curve.