City of Trees 2018: Less Than One Week Away From Alt 94.7’s 4th Annual Summer Concert Event

Sacramento indie radio station Alt 94.7 (formerly Radio 94.7) finally settled on late September for its summer concert event City of Trees, Saturday the 22nd at Papa Murphy’s Park in the Cal Expo. As in past years, it also convinced some big names to come perform in the California state capital.

Electronic music duo Odesza, who performed a special Halloween night show in Sacramento last year, returns to headline City of Trees. The Seattle natives are in year two of its world tour in support of last year’s A Moment Apart LP.

Scottish synthpop trio Chvrches and British alternative rock band Bastille are the other two main headliners. Chvrches, which released its third album Love Is Dead earlier this year, is a longtime mainstay on Alt 94.7 with singles like “The Mother We Share” and “Get Out” still on regular rotation.

Bastille has teased the release of its upcoming third album Doom Days for months now, but hopefully that won’t stop the band from performing new songs off it at City of Trees.

Fellow alternative rock bands Dirty Heads (“Lay Me Down”), Blue October (“I Hope You’re Happy”), and lovelytheband (“Broken”) are also joining the party. And not to be outdone, Alt 94.7 invited some up-and-coming and local music acts, such as electronic pop artist Just Loud, surf rockers Arden Park Roots, and Irish rock transplants Onoff as well.

DJ Zephyr will once again keep the music flowing, as he will mix in-between sets. The Weather Underground tentative forecasts next Saturday as a sunny mid-’80s day, which would make it weather-wise the coolest City of Trees ever. And judging by the lineup, it also might be the coolest City of Trees ever, full stop.