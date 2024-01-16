Wednesday , January 17 2024
Experiential Orchestra and Artefact Ensemble
The Temple of Dendur is the setting for the haunting world-premiere of O Holy Father Nicholas, commissioned by Nektarios S. Antoniou for The Schola Cantorum, and The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Created by the revered Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, it celebrates the rededication of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and the National Shrine at Ground Zero. Performed by the Artefact Ensemble, under the direction of Grammy-nominated choral conductor Benedict Sheehan. Soloists from Experiential Orchestra are conducted by Grammy Award-winning James Blachly. Photo Credit: Stephanie Berger

Cathedral of St. John the Divine to host Arvo Pärt’s ‘Passio,’ Orthodox Chants, January 26 and 27

Jon Sobel

Arvo Pärt’s Passion setting Passio has been fairly described as “monumental.” What better setting for it than the world’s largest Gothic cathedral? The Experiential Orchestra (EXO) with solo singers and instrumentalists, led by James Blachly, will perform this popular work at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City on January 26 and 27, in an event subtitled “A Concert for Peace and Healing.”

Audience members will have the option of experiencing Pärt’s relaxing music from a yoga mat. (Chairs will also be available, glad tidings for those of us who can’t sit comfortably on the floor for any length of time!)

Prior to the Passio, at 7pm on both nights the great composer and music director Benedict Sheehan will conduct Artefact Ensemble in a choral prelude of Orthodox chants, with singers positioned around the Cathedral. The Passio will follow at 8pm.

As NPR recently noted, “in our ever violent, confounding world, we need…more than ever” the music of the 88-year-old Arvo Pärt, who is often cited as the most performed of all living composers.

The concerts are presented by Experiential Orchestra and the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in partnership with LPR (i.e. the admirable, but decidedly less monumental, NYC venue (le) poisson rouge). For more details visit EXO online. Tickets are available at the Cathedral’s website.

