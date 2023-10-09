Book Review: ‘The Peace’ by Laury Silvers

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sufi Mystery Series

The Peace, the fourth and final book in Larry Silvers’ “The Sufi Mystery Quartet” , returns readers to the streets of 10th century Baghdad. Amid the dust and the noise of the city’s streets we rejoin her now familiar cast of characters as they attempt to solve the mystery of a disappearing student.

However, this book, like the rest of the series is more than just a mystery story. First Silvers has done a remarkable job of recreating medieval Baghdad. The environment, the people, the living conditions and the social/political environment. We are immersed in both the day to day lives of the city’s people and the political and religious struggles occupying the minds of rulers, academics, and mystics in the palaces and mosques of the city.

The divisions among academics and religious leaders are at the heart of the mystery Silver’s characters are attempting to solve. Interpretations of various religious texts, down to vowel sounds, are contentious and, in some cases dangerous. The young man who disappeared claimed to have a rare manuscript showing a different interpretation of an important text that would challenge a number of accepted teachings.

This of course creates a rather deep pool of suspects for Silvers’ investigators. Zaytuna, her brother Tein, and his former colleague from the Grave Crimes Section, Ammar, are convinced to take on the case – even though the latter two have supposedly retired from investigations – at the behest of Zaytuna’s old friend Mustafa.

While the case is complex enough, with twists and turns leading in a variety of directions, the forces driving the individual characters are just as tumultuous as the disruptions the disappearance is causing in the Mosques and the Temples of Baghdad.

Mustafa and Zaytuna have a history. Even though they are both settled in marriages of their choice, Mustafa now yearns to be with Zaytuna. His intentions for bringing the case to Tein and Ammar were not exactly honourable – he wanted the means of bringing Zaytuna back into his life.

His disruption of the “Peace” in both their lives through his actions is not the only turmoil being suffered by the characters. Tein is disturbed to discover he has inherited some of his mystic mother’s abilities and he no longer really wants to have the life of a criminal investigator. On the other hand Ammar can’t settle. He longs to return to the world of solving crimes and is deadly afraid of being tied down to his family business.

While these four are doing their best to solve what happened to the disappeared student they are also working on solving their own personal quests for balance. Each of them must find a way to reconcile themselves to their current situations or risk ruining their personal peace.

Silvers has done a great job in combining the intertwined stories of both the mystery and her character’s quest for contentment. While her attention to historical detail would make The Peace fascinating in its own right, the care she takes in creating her characters and detailing their lives gives it a texture that goes beyond what you’d normally expect from a mystery story.

The Peace is a fitting and wonderful conclusion to Silvers’ “The Sufi Mystery Quartet”. Take a step onto the dusty streets of Baghdad and be swept away by an amazing story teller. You won’t regret it.