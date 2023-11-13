Book Review: ‘Enimnori: Arrival’ – ‘Game of Thrones’ Meets ‘Back to the Future’

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

If you miss watching Game of Thrones and love the Back to the Future movies, writer Jeff Webber’s Enimnori: Arrival has the book for you. This is a highly imaginative, intriguing, and enjoyable adventure that will keep you entertained and leave you wanting more.

Time Jump

Scott Hathaway is a regular everyday dad in the present. He has a loving wife Lisa with whom he has two kids, Danny and Gwen. He has some knowledge of martial arts and enthusiastically participates in SNARK (a knighthood role-play group). During his work as an electrical engineer dealing with a high voltage facility, Scott gets zapped by lightning that somehow transports him through time and space to a planet that is currently in the Middle Ages.

Knights and Wizards

Brandon, a young fledgling magician who has inadvertently has brought Scott into his time. Brandon brings him to his mentor Morgan, an old wizard who at first is leery of Scott’s story of his future time on another world, but he gradually sees that Scott holds knowledge that can assist them in their battle against the evil Baron Harkness, whose superior forces threaten to overwhelm and destroy the city and citizens of Enimnori.

Battling Evil

Scott, eager to assist them because he knows the depth of evil that can happen from history back on his world, begins helping them craft weapons using a formula for gunpowder. There is much humor in Scott’s reactions to the primitive ways of their society, but equally amusing is the way Brandon and Morgan look at Scott and elements from his world like his cellphone.

Author Jeff Webber

The author knows his subject matter and relates scenes – sometimes graphic in nature – of battles that are detailed and amazingly realized. There are enough knights, exotic creatures, use of magic, and cultural surprises for readers of fantasy to revel in, while Scott’s time travel and hope to find a way to get back home should satisfy science fiction fans. Scott is a great protagonist, and one – along with his knew medieval friends – you will be rooting for all the way.

The Verdict

Enimnori: Arrival is a deftly told tale that you won’t want to see end; however, I am happy to report that this is the first book of a series that includes two more books. I am looking forward to reading them, and after you read the first book you will want to read them as well. Highly recommended for fantasy and science fiction readers and all those who love a well told tale.