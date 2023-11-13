Sunday , November 12 2023

Book Review: ‘Enimnori: Arrival’ – ‘Game of Thrones’ Meets ‘Back to the Future’

Victor Lana 4 seconds ago Leave a comment 1 Views

If you miss watching Game of Thrones and love the Back to the Future movies, writer Jeff Webber’s Enimnori: Arrival has the book for you. This is a highly imaginative, intriguing, and enjoyable adventure that will keep you entertained and leave you wanting more.

Time Jump

Scott Hathaway is a regular everyday dad in the present. He has a loving wife Lisa with whom he has two kids, Danny and Gwen. He has some knowledge of martial arts and enthusiastically participates in SNARK (a knighthood role-play group). During his work as an electrical engineer dealing with a high voltage facility, Scott gets zapped by lightning that somehow transports him through time and space to a planet that is currently in the Middle Ages.

Knights and Wizards

Brandon, a young fledgling magician who has inadvertently has brought Scott into his time. Brandon brings him to his mentor Morgan, an old wizard who at first is leery of Scott’s story of his future time on another world, but he gradually sees that Scott holds knowledge that can assist them in their battle against the evil Baron Harkness, whose superior forces threaten to overwhelm and destroy the city and citizens of Enimnori.

Battling Evil

Scott, eager to assist them because he knows the depth of evil that can happen from history back on his world, begins helping them craft weapons using a formula for gunpowder. There is much humor in Scott’s reactions to the primitive ways of their society, but equally amusing is the way Brandon and Morgan look at Scott and elements from his world like his cellphone.

Author Jeff Webber

The author knows his subject matter and relates scenes – sometimes graphic in nature – of battles that are detailed and amazingly realized.  There are enough knights, exotic creatures, use of magic, and cultural surprises for readers of fantasy to revel in, while Scott’s time travel and hope to find a way to get back home should satisfy science fiction fans. Scott is a great protagonist, and one – along with his knew medieval friends – you will be rooting for all the way.

The Verdict

Enimnori: Arrival is a deftly told tale that you won’t want to see end; however, I am happy to report that this is the first book of a series that includes two more books. I am looking forward to reading them, and after you read the first book you will want to read them as well. Highly recommended for fantasy and science fiction readers and all those who love a well told tale.

Tags

About Victor Lana

Victor Lana's stories, articles, and poems have been published in literary magazines and online. His books 'A Death in Prague' (2002), 'Move' (2003), 'The Savage Quiet September Sun: A Collection of 9/11 Stories' (2005), and 'Like a Passing Shadow' (2009) are available in print, online, and as e-books. 'Heartbeat and Other Poems,' 'If the Fates Allow: New York Christmas Stories,' 'Garden of Ghosts,' and 'Flashes in the Pan' are available exclusively on Amazon. His newest books 'The Stranger from the Sea' and 'Love in the Time of the Coronavirus' are available as e-books and in print. After winning the National Arts Club Award for Poetry while attending Queens College, he concentrated on writing mostly fiction and non-fiction prose until the recent publication of his new book of poetry, 'Heartbeat and Other Poems' (now available on Amazon). He has worked as a faculty advisor to school literary magazines and enjoys the creative process as a writer, editor, and collaborator. He has been with 'Blogcritics Magazine' since July 2005 and has written many articles on a variety of topics; previously co-head sports editor, he now is a Culture and Society and Flash Ficition editor. Having traveled extensively, Victor has visited six continents and intends to get to Antarctica someday where he figures a few ideas for new stories await him.

Check Also

Montreal International Games Summit 2019: The Games

At MIGS 2019 it was refreshing to focus on discovering a lot of smaller titles instead of being wowed by the big Triple-A games.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs | Web Admin Michael J. Carrasquillo
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved