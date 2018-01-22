Book Review: ‘The Copenhagen Affair,’ A novel of Romance and Intrigue by Amulya Malladi

Feelings and emotions often determine our course of direction. They determine our mood and the way we react around others. Emotional baggage is often the culprit, and the feelings often come with depression, sadness, and anxiety. In The Copenhagen Affair by Amulya Malladi, we meet Sanya, a woman who feels lost and alone. After experiencing an emotional breakdown at her place of work, she no longer understands her role.

Married to Harry for over 20 years, Sanya is not surprised when after one of their therapy sessions, he decides a change of pace will help her. His company is sending him to Copenhagen for work and he feels it will be just the thing to revive her. Harry is positive a new location is just the thing to bring her out of her doldrums. He has to temporarily relocate there to close a deal for his company, and Copenhagen’s beauty and generosity are rumored as unsurpassed.

Sanya finds herself on her own once they reach Copenhagen. The beauty of the city mesmerizes her, but it is the meeting with Anders Ravn that holds her attention. Although she initially does not know it, he is the owner of the company her husband is trying to acquire. Rugged, with a scar on his face, he intrigues her, and she struggles to get him out of her mind. Yet, he too seems just a bit smitten and she runs into him often through her travels. When she finds that her husband Harry has an affair, she no longer feels that she needs to hold her feelings in check. But there is more; there are allegations of crime in Anders’ business, tensions are heightened and danger beckons.

Sanya finally begins to move through her breakdown, finding her way though her nightmare of fear and feelings. Yet how will it all end? Can she emerge from her crisis whole, once more the woman she was? How will the danger surrounding both the men in her life affect her new-found strength?

Malladi takes us through a relationship full of pain and pitfalls. Her characters are likable, and her description of the beauties of Copenhagen make you feel as if you are there as well.

If you enjoy mysteries, romance, and intrigue, you will find this an enjoyable book for your library. It is an easy read and will keep you interested as you follow the red herrings for the answers.