Board Game Review: ‘Age of Wonders: Planetfall’ from Arcane Wonders

Age of Wonders: Planetfall, the board game from Arcane Wonders, packs the expansive gameplay and potential narrative of a big box game into a playing time of under an hour. Adapted from the video game of the same name, the fifth in the Age of Wonders turn-based strategy games of exploration and warfare, the tabletop comes alive with the six factions trying to rebuild the Empire after the Collapse. Players will need to master technology, claim territory and resources, and battle to see who will come out on top of the new order.

A Game all its Own

Gameplay in Age of Wonders: Planetfall does not attempt to emulate the expansive map-building and unit control of the original, which would slow down the game as players worked to do what a computer can do in seconds. Instead, the board game is its own experience, while transposing the video game world to a token-placement mechanic. Players begin by selecting Commanders, each belonging to a faction, like the warlike Amazons, exploitative Vanguard, and fast-growing Kir’Ko. These Commanders give special abilities in bonus resources or swapping one resource for another. Players will likely have their favorites, not only in aesthetics but in strategy, as they attempt to prove their prowess.

Like the video game, the board game functions in turns and rounds. On every round, a new planet comes into play, with abundant resources, staggering technology, and powerful units that can be defeated or befriended to become part of a player’s own forces. These are laid out as cards on the Operations Board, showing what options players have for exploration or conquest on the planet.

Players will have to choose carefully what they can do successfully based on their stats in Experience, Strength, and Energy. Some choices are better than others, making turn order essential to the best plays. With players chasing their own strategies, some might have preferences for exploration or strong unit. Others may focus on snapping up an opponent’s preference, as in any worker-placement game.

Disparate Ways to Win

Age of Wonders: Planetfall the board game continues through seven rounds as players gather as much power they can to grow their Empire points for the victory count. At the end of the game, the Empire points can be radically different depending upon the Goal cards in play.

There are eight Goal cards, each with three different ways to generate Empire points, whether cashing in certain resources, controlling landmarks, or having matches or straights on the different kinds of cards collected through the game. Having eight different combinations of ways to win boosts replayability as players will have to rethink their overall strategies for each new game played. Whoever can best meet the goals, along with gathering Empire points through their operations throughout, is most worthy of becoming the new great power.

Age of Wonders: Planetfall is a board game for two to six players aged 12 and up. Games usually last about half an hour, depending on how quickly players choose their options. Its themes and art match the video game well, using units, locations, and technology from the Planetfall universe. These serve as great references without slowing gameplay, keeping players eager for the next planet and slew of adventures.