Blu-ray Review: ‘Finding You’ – Starring Rose Reid and Jedidiah Goodacre

Lionsgate’s recent Finding You is an unassuming little romantic-comedy that stars people you’ve possibly never heard of, but don’t let that deter you. The supporting cast includes Academy Award winner Vanessa Redgrave, so there’s a little marquee draw for older viewers. Film and TV veteran Tom Everett Scott (That Thing You Do) turns up in a small role as well. But by and large, this rather charming piece is carried almost entirely by Rose Reid as violinist Finley Sinclair and Jedidiah Goodacre as star actor Beckett Rush. And carry it they do.

Finding You isn’t a stunning classic, but there are many lowkey pleasures to be found. Finley has crapped out in her bid for a spot in a top music university. She takes a study abroad program in Ireland, meets big-name box office draw Beckett on the plane trip over, and embarks on a complicated romantic entanglement. Beckett, of course, has women falling all over him due to his popularity. He’s shooting his latest blockbuster hopeful, a swords and sorcery epic. But he’s spiritually restless and emotionally unanchored.

Good thing for him, Finley is going through the same sorts of young adult growing pains. Together they navigate the ins and outs of an unlikely relationship between a famous idol and a “normal” person. Turns out—and this is without getting into spoiler territory too much—Jedidiah has even less control over the personal aspects of his life than his outward confidence would suggest. Both he and Finley face tough choices if their romance is to be anything more than a brief fling.

Finding You is a modern-day fairy tale, more or less. It isn’t edgy or particularly deep, nor does it get into any of the tearjerker elements that often dominate the teen rom-com genre. It’s just the fluffy type of cotton candy-weight entertainment that—provided you’re not too cynical to surrender to—can carry you along on its genial good vibes. Lionsgate’s light special features include a very short ‘making of’ promo piece and a photo gallery.

Writer-director Brian Baugh doesn’t contribute a commentary, so fans of the film (or the teen lit novel it was based on, Jenny B. Jones’ There You’ll Find Me) aren’t going to gain further insights. Would I watch Finding You again? No. Do I regret investing 115 minutes of time into viewing it? Not at all. And if you’re a middle schooler or maybe a high schooler (or a parent to one), Finding You is inoffensive fun that just might provide more repeat-viewing potential than it did for me.

