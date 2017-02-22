Music Review: Alex Weitz – ‘Luma’

The lyrical phrases created by saxophonist Alex Weitz transform his recording Luma into a multi-tiered novel. Coursing through layers of sonic passages which vary in tempo, chord dynamics, and harmonic forms, Luma is reflective of the inspirational energy found on vintage recordings from Charlie Parker and Bud Powell. Varying the speed of the rhythmic signatures and interaction of the musicians, the album is a testament to the sophisticated quality of improvisational jazz, demonstrating the natural fluidity of playing freestyle. The nimble movements of pianist Tal Cohen give "Outer Noise" mobility while Weitz's finely tailored twits provide emotive hooks. The rapid…

Review Overview

Summary : Weitz writes moving narratives with his saxophone, varying the traits of each track and keeping the album progressing to another level with each arrangement.

The lyrical phrases created by saxophonist Alex Weitz transform his recording Luma into a multi-tiered novel. Coursing through layers of sonic passages which vary in tempo, chord dynamics, and harmonic forms, Luma is reflective of the inspirational energy found on vintage recordings from Charlie Parker and Bud Powell. Varying the speed of the rhythmic signatures and interaction of the musicians, the album is a testament to the sophisticated quality of improvisational jazz, demonstrating the natural fluidity of playing freestyle.

The nimble movements of pianist Tal Cohen give “Outer Noise” mobility while Weitz’s finely tailored twits provide emotive hooks. The rapid drumming of Michael Piolet creates structure and is joined by the brushed strokes of bassist Ben Tiberio. The delicately woven “Song for Peace, Part I” and “Song for Peace, Part II” display Weitz at his best, channeling the sentimental side of him. This is the part of the multi-tiered novel where Weitz’s musings turn introspective and deeply emotive. His swirling notes on the sax are emotionally penetrative while exuding a warmth that’s human-like as though he is writing a chapter in his diary through the voice of his notes.

“Let It Go” returns to the joy of playing with other musicians, feeding off their vibrations and being aware of where each is traveling and certain not to stray. The delicate strands of the title track embrace a moment of peaceful lamenting and introspection, which changes to a lightly spirited sprint in the rhythmic beats of “Azalea.” The final track “Reminiscence” closes the album with the somber atmospherics of ruminating riffs from the saxophone and the breezy wisps of the drum sticks tapping curtly in succession.

Weitz writes moving narratives with his saxophone, varying the traits of each track and keeping the album progressing to another level with each arrangement. Such techniques, which spearheaded improvisational jazz, were implemented by the likes of Charlie Parker and Bud Powell, once again demonstrating a natural fluidity that can come out of playing freestyle.

Musicians:

Alex Weitz – saxophone, Tal Cohen – piano, Ben Tiberio – bass, Michael Piolet – drums

Tracklisting:

“Did You Know,” “Outer Noise,” “Song for Peace, Part I,” “Song for Peace, Part II,” “Let It Go,” “Luma,” “Equilibrium,” “Azalea,” “Reminiscence”

