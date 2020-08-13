Party Game Review: ‘Who’s the G.O.A.T.?’ from Big G Creative

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Who’s the G.O.A.T.? from Big G Creative demonstrates that everyone has talent, even if some of those talents are not always seen. Often people are blind to what makes them so special since it is something they have no trouble doing. Other times, people have hidden talents that just need a chance to shine. In its wide variety of challenges, players of Who’s the G.O.A.T.? may even discover new talents they did not know they had.

In Who’s the G.O.A.T.?, players compete to see who is the Greatest Of All Time in just about every category imaginable. Players take turns pulling a card from the deck and reading it aloud, and everyone gets a chance to try it.

Some challenges are physical, such as seeing who can army-crawl across the room the fastest. Others are verbal, like seeing who can best speak like Donald Duck. Additional challenges are written on a provided pad, seeing which player could draw the best birthday cake or write “hello” with their toes. There are even a few challenges that fit into no real category, such as giving the best performance of turning into the Hulk or guessing closest to the actual time without looking at a clock.

The great theme in Who’s the G.O.A.T.? is that any player may have just the skills needed to succeed. Some people can go a long time without blinking. Others have abilities in engineering, whether learned or from simple talent, for example to make a paper airplane that can fly the farthest. Someone else might have an uncanny gift for improvisation, demonstrated with one of the acting cards. No matter who someone is, there is something unique that they are the best doing.

With such a gamut of challenges in Who’s the G.O.A.T.?, everyone will find something they can do well. To win, players must not only beat the challenge but also guess ahead of time who will beat it. After the challenge card is read, players cast their votes by tossing their squishy goats toward the player they think will win. The one who performs the challenge best gets a tin-can point, and everyone who voted for that person gets one, too. The player with the most tin cans after everyone gets a chance to read four times is the winner. This could be an exceptionally skilled old goat, or it could just as easily be someone who knows their opponents so well that they can aptly vote. This is yet another skill to be shown in Who’s the G.O.A.T.?

Who’s the G.O.A.T? is a party game for three to six players aged eight and up. It is a fast game, lasting less than half an hour even with a larger group. The box contains 200 challenge cards each with a very different skill involved, which makes replayability high as it will be a long time before players face the same challenge twice. Even when they do come back around, it is always with a display of awe-filled gasps, laughter, and applause.